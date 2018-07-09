Goldesberry Victorious at FALS

From IRA

40 teams singled in for action with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) and Midwest Open Wheel Association(MOWA) at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Qualifying saw Ohio driver Travis Philo set quicktime over IRA point leader Scotty Thiel. Bill Balog timed in 3rd ahead of Friday night’s feature winner Jake Blackhurst. 5th quick was Brandon Wimmer behind the wheel of the Hartnell Motorsports 7TW.

Heat race number 1 was claimed by Joe B Miller over Brandon Wimmer. Jeremy Schultz rebounded from his 25th place qualifying effort to finish 3rd ahead of Travis Philo and Jim Moughan.

Heat number 2 saw Justin Peck and Scotty Thiel battle hard for the lead, Peck would eventually claim the win with Thiel settling for 2nd. Russel Borland would take 3rd place with Wayne Modjeski in 4th and Phillip Mock in 5th.

The 3rd heat race was exciting as Joey Moughan took the early lead, but Jordan Goldesberry was hot on his heels. Goldesberry pulled alongside Moughan many times but could not seem to find a way past. As the pair took the white flag Goldesberry was finally able to complete the pass on Moughan with the help of a lapped car. Goldesberry took the win and at the line Balog also moved past Moughan for 2nd. Moughan crossed in 3rd followed by Steve Meyer and Trey Deitweiler.

Heat race 4 was claimed by Kody Kinser over rookie of the year contender Brandon McMullen. Jake Blackhurst finished in the 3rd position ahead of Chris Urish. Kris Spitz would claim the 5th position and final transfer spot to the A main.

The B main started with Scotty Neitzel on the pole, he quickly took the lead over Clinton Boyles. Boyles challenged Neitzel but could never find a way past Neitzels Orange 2w. Neitzel would claim the B main win over Boyles and MOWA point leader Jacob Patton. Michael Decker would claim the 4th and final transfer position, fending off a late race charge from 16th starting Mike Terry Jr who would have to settle for 5th.

The A main saw Jake Blackhurst start on the pole, but a massive wheel stand on the front stretch would allow Jordan Goldesberry to take the lead, Jordan would hold the lead through a pair of cautions, first for Jeremy Schultz and then for a pair of 1m cars, driven by Phillip Mock and Jim Moughan. Behind Goldesberry Scotty Thiel and Jake Blackhurst battled hard for 2nd, swapping the position multiple times in the opening laps. On the 2nd restart Thiel got a huge run out of 4 and would pass Goldesberry, the duo would swap the lead a few times in the next lap and a half before Thiel would final claim the lead. Thiel would hold that lead until lapped traffic held him up allowing Goldesberry and Blackhurst to get back to him and with 16 laps to go the pair would pass Thiel as he made contact with Kris Spitz on the front stretch. The caution would fly for Spitz getting turned around, but Thiel would maintain the 3rd position on the restart as his number 64 machine never came to a stop. Goldesberry would pull away on the restart, and with the last 16 laps going without caution, he would not be challenged. Jordan Goldesberry claimed the victory in his home state of Illinois over fellow Illini Jake Blackhurst. Bill Balog would bring his 17b home in 3rd followed by Joe B Miller and Brandon Wimmer.

A Feature 1 30 laps | 00:00:00

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, [2]; 2. 25-Jake Blackhurst, [1]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, [6]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [8]; 5. 7TW-Brandon Wimmer, [9]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo, [3]; 7. 64-Scotty Thiel, [4]; 8. 11D-Joey Moughan, [11]; 9. 85M-Steve Meyer, [14]; 10. 98-Clinton Boyles, [22]; 11. 4KK-Kody Kinser, [10]; 12. 10W-Brandon McMullen, [7]; 13. 79J-Jacob Patton, [23]; 14. 77U-Chris Urish, [15]; 15. 23-Russel Borland, [12]; 16. 4K-Kris Spitz, [18]; 17. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [21]; 18. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [13]; 19. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [16]; 20. 12-Michael Decker, [24]; 21. 23D-Trey Datweiler, [19]; 22. 5X-Justin Peck, [5]; 23. (DNF) 1MM-Jim Moughan Jr, [20]; 24. (DNF) 1M-Phillip Mock, [17]

B Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]; 2. 98-Clinton Boyles, [3]; 3. 79J-Jacob Patton, [2]; 4. 12-Michael Decker, [9]; 5. 85-Mike Terry Jr., [16]; 6. 7-Scott Uttech, [4]; 7. 53-Brayden Fox, [6]; 8. 10S-Jeremy Standridge, [8]; 9. 52F-Logan Faucon, [10]; 10. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn, [5]; 11. 14-Jim Fifield, [15]; 12. 21-Brinton Marvel, [12]; 13. 29-Hunter Custer, [17]; 14. 18-Keith Fellner, [14]; 15. (DNF) 82-John Parker, [11]; (DNS) 70-Raymond Hensley, ; (DNS) 51J-Ryan Jamison, ; (DNS) 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, ; (DNS) 84-Nathan Charron, ; (DNS) 4B-Scott Biertzer,

Heat 1 10 laps | 00:00:00

1. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [1]; 2. 7TW-Brandon Wimmer, [3]; 3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [7]; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, [4]; 5. 1MM-Jim Moughan Jr, [6]; 6. 79J-Jacob Patton, [5]; 7. 10S-Jeremy Standridge, [9]; 8. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [2]; 9. 18-Keith Fellner, [10]; 10. 51J-Ryan Jamison, [8]

Heat 2 10 laps | 00:00:00

1. 5X-Justin Peck, [3]; 2. 64-Scotty Thiel, [4]; 3. 23-Russel Borland, [1]; 4. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [6]; 5. 1M-Phillip Mock, [2]; 6. 98-Clinton Boyles, [8]; 7. 12-Michael Decker, [9]; 8. 52F-Logan Faucon, [7]; 9. 14-Jim Fifield, [10]; 10. 85-Mike Terry Jr., [5]

Heat 3 10 laps | 00:00:00

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, [3]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, [4]; 3. 11D-Joey Moughan, [2]; 4. 85M-Steve Meyer, [1]; 5. 23D-Trey Datweiler, [5]; 6. 7-Scott Uttech, [9]; 7. 53-Brayden Fox, [6]; 8. 82-John Parker, [7]; 9. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, [8]; 10. 29-Hunter Custer, [10]

Heat 4 10 laps | 00:00:00

1. 4KK-Kody Kinser, [2]; 2. 10W-Brandon McMullen, [3]; 3. 25-Jake Blackhurst, [4]; 4. 77U-Chris Urish, [5]; 5. 4K-Kris Spitz, [1]; 6. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn, [9]; 7. 70-Raymond Hensley, [6]; 8. 84-Nathan Charron, [8]; 9. 21-Brinton Marvel, [7]

Qualifying 1 00:00:00

1. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:11.258[3]; 2. 64-Scotty Thiel, 00:11.416[4]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.431[25]; 4. 25-Jake Blackhurst, 00:11.541[27]; 5. 7TW-Brandon Wimmer, 00:11.598[30]; 6. 5X-Justin Peck, 00:11.618[14]; 7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:11.639[26]; 8. 10W-Brandon McMullen, 00:11.649[16]; 9. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 00:11.702[20]; 10. 1M-Phillip Mock, 00:11.839[37]; 11. 11D-Joey Moughan, 00:11.908[18]; 12. 4KK-Kody Kinser, 00:11.951[32]; 13. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 00:11.981[1]; 14. 23-Russel Borland, 00:12.006[6]; 15. 85M-Steve Meyer, 00:12.022[8]; 16. 4K-Kris Spitz, 00:12.081[24]; 17. 79J-Jacob Patton, 00:12.091[40]; 18. 85-Mike Terry Jr., 00:12.098[31]; 19. 23D-Trey Datweiler, 00:12.129[22]; 20. 77U-Chris Urish, 00:12.166[34]; 21. 1MM-Jim Moughan Jr, 00:12.167[21]; 22. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, 00:12.288[7]; 23. 53-Brayden Fox, 00:12.321[15]; 24. 70-Raymond Hensley, 00:12.400[28]; 25. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 00:12.486[13]; 26. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:12.554[9]; 27. 82-John Parker, 00:12.577[10]; 28. 21-Brinton Marvel, 00:12.589[2]; 29. 51J-Ryan Jamison, 00:12.638[11]; 30. 98-Clinton Boyles, 00:12.955[33]; 31. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker, 00:13.115[5]; 32. 84-Nathan Charron, 00:13.146[38]; 33. 10S-Jeremy Standridge, 00:13.553[23]; 34. 12-Michael Decker, 00:13.748[39]; 35. 7-Scott Uttech, 00:13.821[17]; 36. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn, 00:14.030[35]; 37. 18-Keith Fellner, 00:14.051[12]; 38. 14-Jim Fifield, 00:14.330[36]; 39. 29-Hunter Custer, 00:14.371[19]; (DNS) 4B-Scott Biertzer,