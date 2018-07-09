LEMKE WIRE-TO-WIRE IN MADERA’S “GERHARDT CLASSIC”

From USAC

Madera, CA……..Adam Lemke of Hollister, Calif. led all 30 laps to win Saturday night’s “Gerhardt Classic” USAC Western Speed2 Midget race at Madera Speedway. Joey Iest took second ahead of Blake Brannon, Johnny Nichols and fast qualifier Cody Jessop.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: July 7, 2018 – Madera, California – Madera Speedway – “Gerhardt Classic”

QUALIFYING: 1. Cody Jessop, 00J, Jessop-14.860; 2. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-14.908; 3. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-14.992; 4. Joey Iest, 17, Iest-15.122; 5. Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-15.190.

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Lemke, 2. Iest, 3. Brannon, 4. Nichols, 5. Jessop. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Joey Iest, 3. Blake Brannon, 4. Johnny Nichols, 5. Cody Jessop. NT

—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN OVERALL MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-569, 2-Brannon-509, 3-Iest-384, 4-Nichols-279, 5-Jessop-219, 6-Ariel Biggs-82, 7-Ashley Heredia-72, 8-Toni Breidinger-72, 9-Keoni Texeira-65, 10-Tyler Slay-62.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN PAVEMENT MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-493, 2-Brannon-439, 3-Iest-318, 4-Nichols-279, 5-Jessop-219, 6-Toni Breidinger-72.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET RACE: July 13 – Bakersfield, CA – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park