NOS ENERGY DRINK PARTNERS WITH USAC’S INDIANA SPRINT WEEK AND BC39

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………NOS Energy Drink and the United States Auto Club (USAC) have announced a partnership for the high-performance energy drink to provide support for two marquee events on the 2018 racing calendar.

NOS Energy will become the title sponsor for “Indiana Sprint Week” July 20-28 featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars as well as presenting sponsor of the $15,000-to-win “BC39” on September 5th -6th at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the USAC P1 Insurance National Midgets.

“It’s great that a nationally recognized brand with a passion for motorsports has recognized the marketing power of USAC racing,” USAC President/CEO Kevin Miller said. “We are thrilled to share two of our most exciting racing events with the NOS Energy Drink family and expand the recognition of the NOS Energy Drink brand to our family or racers and fans. Indiana Sprint Week has grown to be a jewel on the national calendar of grassroots racing events and the BC39 is a historic and exciting new chapter for our Midget series. The NOS Energy Drink partnership is another example of the excitement that is showcased in these events with the toughest battles in sprint car and midget racing USAC offers.”

“Indiana and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just epitomize motor racing in the United States of America and NOS Energy Drink is ready to power-down this summer at Indiana Sprint Week,” NOS Energy Drink Marketing Director Lauren Albano said. “With seven races held over nine nights throughout the state, horsepower fans all over the Midwest will be able to come out and watch these remarkable lightweight, 1,400-pound, 800-horsepower dirt throwing machines run sideways and within inches of one another. Furthermore, and showing NOS Energy Drink’s ever-evolving commitment to racing, NOS Energy will sponsor the two-night Driven2SaveLives “BC39″ midget race set for the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5th and 6th. Indiana is racing, and NOS Energy certainly looks forward to welcoming all race fans out to the Hoosier State!”

The 31st edition of “Indiana Sprint Week” includes seven races in nine nights, beginning at Plymouth Speedway on Friday, July 20 before carrying onto Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 21, Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 22, the Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 25, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Thursday, July 26, Bloomington Speedway on Friday, July 27 and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday, July 28.

The two-night Driven2SaveLives “BC39” will take on the newly-constructed Dirt Track at IMS on Wednesday, Sept. 5 and Thursday, Sept. 6. The event on the track constructed inside turn three of the iconic, world-famous Brickyard honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

The race will take place in the days leading up to the 25th running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line. Among the unique aspects of the “BC39” is a format featuring passing points that will conclude with a 39-lap feature on Sept. 6 in the richest payout for a USAC Midget race in recent history with a hefty $70,000 total in purse and incentives up for grabs. Entries are already pouring in with many of the top drivers and teams from across the nation lining up to compete in one of the most highly-anticipated racing events of 2018.

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy is part of the Monster Energy Company, acquired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2015. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels performance by providing the high-performance energy and enhanced mental focus you need to stay ahead of the pack. Whether on the track, tuning a favorite car in the garage, or conquering your day, NOS Energy delivers a kick. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Kyle Busch and Chris Forsberg. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit http://www.drinknos.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/NOSEnergyDrink/