Sprints On Dirt Announces August Schedule Changes

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (July 9, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP announces two schedule changes.

First, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Saturday, August 25th, race at Merritt Speedway has been canceled.

Second, a King Engine Bearings King of Michigan presented by Merritt Speedway and Ti22 Performance race has been add to the schedule on Friday, August 10th.

