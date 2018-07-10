Ventura Hosts Second USAC Vs. VRA “Battle At The Beach”

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, Ca. (July 10, 2018) – The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, July 14th, for their second of five appearances at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “Automotive Racing Products (ARP) Battle at the Beach Race #2” is the tenth point race on the schedule. The co-sanctioned event with the VRA 360 Sprint Cars will also feature VRA Senior Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held nine West Coast 360 Sprint Car races. Eight different drivers have claimed victory, led by defending champion Jake Swanson with two main event wins. On June 30th, point leader Austin Liggett won the main event and a new 1-lap track record of 12.007 was set by Swanson. A complete series win list at Ventura is at the end of this release.

After winning’s Ventura’s “Battle of the Beach Race #1” on June 30th, Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) has a 98-point advantage over the competition. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 60 feature laps led. The 2012 Rookie of the Year has seven career wins and will be looking for the $1,500 triumph.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) is second in the USAC West Coast point chase. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino finished eighth in the 30-lap main event on June 30th. To date, the young driver has one feature win, five heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the season. With four career wins, Tristan will have his sights on another triumph at Ventura Raceway.

After finishing second to Liggett with a borrowed engine, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, California) has climbed to third in the point standings. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons has one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 2016 Rookie of the Year will be looking to breakthrough with his first series win this Saturday night.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, California) has risen to fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Maxim, McQueen led the first four laps at Ventura before scoring sixth at the checkered flags. At press time the 2011 USAC Western Midget Champion has eight top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday, Shannon will have her sights on her first sprint car win at Ventura.

Steve Hix (Ventura, California) sits fifth in the championship point standings. Driving his #57 No Limit Powder Coating / Delano Roofing Triple X, Hix charged from twentieth to twelfth at the “Battle of the Beach.” To date, Steve has one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led to his credit. Hix will be looking to score his first main event win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Currently ninth in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, California), Brent Owens (Covina, California), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Koen Shaw, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Stolz, Brandon Wiley, Troy Rutherford, Jake Swanson, Hobie Conway, Kyle Edwards, and more.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, California) leads the VRA Sprint Car point standings. “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Rick Hendrix, Charlie Butcher, Joey Bishop, Tom Hendricks, Ryan Stolz, Kyle Edwards, Brandon Wiley, and Brody Roa round out the top-10 in points.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Liggett-652, 2. Tristan Guardino-554, 3. Ryan Timmons-500, 4. Shannon McQueen-480, 5. Steve Hix-474, 6. Koen Shaw-454, 7. Richard Vander Weerd-441, 8. Danny Faria Jr.-421, 9. Britton Bock-403, 10. Jace Vander Weerd-390, 11. Austin Ervine-332, 12. Ryan Stolz-317, 13. Ryan Bernal-279, 14. Brandon Wiley-269, 15. Troy Rutherford-262, 16. Jake Swanson-186, 17. Trent Carter-167, 18. Max Adams-135, 19. Hobie Conway-131, 20. Kaleb Montgomery-129, –. Kyle Edwards-129.