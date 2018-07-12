Photo Gallery: 2018 Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws
Shane Stewart (#2), Brad Sweet (#49), Logan Schucahrt (#1S) and Tim Shaffer (#49) working the bottom while Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Kyle Larson (#57) work behind them. (SprintFun photo)

