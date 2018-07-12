Photo Gallery: 2018 Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Shane Stewart (#2), Brad Sweet (#49), Logan Schucahrt (#1S) and Tim Shaffer (#49) working the bottom while Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Kyle Larson (#57) work behind them. (SprintFun photo) Attica Raceway Park. (SprintFun photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (SprintFun photo) Dale Blaney. (SprintFun photo) Kraig Kinser. (SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason. (SprintFun photo) Start of the dash at Attica Raceway Park. (SprintFun photo) Chris Andrews (#16) and Craig MIntz (#11N). (SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason (#83), Kyle Larson (#57), and Jacob Allen (#1A). (SprintFun photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17), David Gravel (#5), and Cap Henry (#4). (SprintFun photo) Daryn Pittman. (SprintFun photo) Shane Stewart (#2), Brad Sweet (#49), Logan Schucahrt (#1S) and Tim Shaffer (#49) working the bottom while Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Kyle Larson (#57) work behind them. (SprintFun photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S), Shane Stewart (#2), and Kyle Larson (#57) race three wide with Brad Sweet (#49) behind them. (SprintFun photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#71), Ian Madsen (#18) and Cap Henry (#4). (SprintFun photo) Donny Schatz, Joey Saldana, and Brent Marks racing for position at Attica Raceway Park. (SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason (#83) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (SprintFun photo) Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, and Joey Saldana racing for the lead at the Brad Doty Classic. (SprintFun photo) Donny Schatz. (SprintFun photo) Lee Jacobs, Josh Schneiderman, Craig MIntz, and Travis Philo. (SprintFun photo) Josh Schneiderman. (SprintFun photo) Craig Mintz. (SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Schatz Holds Off Larson to Win the Brad Doty Classic Sweet Scores Sweep at Cedar Lake Sheldon Haudenschild Wins at FALS Sweet Tops Schatz for Salina Victory Schatz Wins from 12th at Arizona Speedway Attica Raceway ParkBrad Doty ClassicPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws