Beaver Drill & Tool Company to Sponsor 2018 Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (July 12, 2018) — Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is the new title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award for 2018. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community and owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co., have increased the prize money to $2,000 for first, $1,250 for second and $750 for third.

“We are proud to be the sponsor of an award that represents hard work, determination and consistency,” said Billy Vielhauer. “These are the same qualities we all were fortunate enough to see in a young Jesse Hockett. Jesse showed us all of that and then some. To race every lap like it could be your last.”

The Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award honors the late Jesse Hockett. Hockett was a rising star in both winged and non-wing sprint car racing, collecting 130 feature wins in his short career. Hockett died in 2010 at the age of 26 while working in his racing trailer.

The winner of the Beaver Drill & Tool Mr. Sprint Car Award is the driver who earns the most points over 10 nights of racing in central Iowa between August 2 and August 11. Points are distributed based on a driver’s finishing position in the following races:

360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – Knoxville Raceway, August 2-4

Weld Racing Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank – Knoxville Raceway, August 5

Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting – Southern Iowa Speedway, August 6

Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone – Southern Iowa Speedway, August 7

5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store – Knoxville Raceway, August 8-11