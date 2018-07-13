New Fashion Pork Night Postponed by Rain at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions



JACKSON, Minn. (July 13, 2018) – Rain throughout Friday morning has forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone New Fashion Pork Night.

The show will be moved back one week to next Friday, July 20, when the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports will pay $5,000 to win the 360ci winged sprint car A Main during the Barb Wieskus Memorial presented by Full Tilt Performance.

Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc are also competing next Friday.

Next up at Jackson Motorplex will be the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Wednesday, July 18, during the Sturdevants Auto Parts 50.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with racing set for 7 p.m.

UP NEXT –

Wednesday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Sturdevants Auto Parts 50