Derek Locke Scores His First Win of the Season at Selinsgrove

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (July 14, 2018) – Third generation race car driver Derek Locke of Mechanicsburg scored his first win of the season Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway in the 25-lap 360 sprint car main event.

The $2,000 victory was Locke’s second career at the track behind the wheel of the Dellinger’s Auto Body No. 77.

Points leader Bryan Bernheisel of Lebanon recorded his fourth super late model win of the season at the speedway in the division’s 25-lap feature. Bernheisel also collected $2,000 for the victory.

Kyle Bachman of Selinsgrove came away with his third win of the year in the 15-lap pro stock race, while Ryan Zook of Mifflintown took the checkers in the Collier Paving & Construction Roadrunner 20 for his fourth win of the year.

Selinsgrove Speedway will present a four division racing program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, featuring the 360 sprint cars, super late models in a Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Challenge Series race, pro stocks, and roadrunners on Veterans Appreciation Night. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

Third-place starter Derek Locke didn’t waste any time taking command of the field at the start of the sprint car main event. Locke blasted by front row starters Mallie Shuster and Kyle Reinhardt.

At the halfway point, Locke led the way over M. Shuster, Reinhardt, fourth place starter Chad Layton and sixth-place starter Davie Franek. On lap 16, Layton moved into the third spot and started to close in on M. Shuster in a race for second.

With two laps to race, Layton passed M. Shuster for second only to have Franek also get by the third spot. At the finish, Locke was victorious by a half straightaway over Layton, Franek, fifth-place starter Jason Shultz, and M. Shuster.

A three-car tangle in turn one at the start of the late model feature regrouped the field for a restart with polesitter Meade Hahn taking the early lead. Hahn was followed by third-place starter Jim Yoder until Yoder withdrew from the race on lap eight with mechanical issues.

Fifth-place starter Kenny Trevitz inherited the runner up position and set his sights on Hahn. Trevitz led lap nine when eighth-place starter Bryan Bernheisel horsepowered his way around the top of the track and into second.

Bernheisel made the winning pass using the high line around Trevitz in turns three and four on the 10th lap. Late in the race, 10th-place starter Brett Schadel came on strong and powered into the second position but ran out of time.

Bernheisel was victorious over Schadel, Trevitz, Hahn, and Randy Christine.

Second-place starter AJ Hoffman powered into the lead at the start of the pro stock feature. Hoffman was chased by polesitter Cory Long for the first lap until fourth-place starter Tommy Slanker advanced to second. Two laps later, fifth-place starter Kyle Bachman raced into the runner up position.

For the next several laps, Hoffman and Bachman dueled for the lead. On the ninth circuit, Bachman pulled into the lead with an inside pass at the line. He went on to take the checkered flag over Hoffman, sixth-place starter Brad Mitch, Slanker and Brandon Moser.

The early laps of the Roadrunner 20 produced a close five car battle for the lead until attrition took its toll. Front row starter Smith Cope led the first five laps until polesitter Ryan Zook took command of the field. A caution for Keith Bissinger and Bob Bussey put Cope back into the lead for the restart.

Zook secured the lead when the race resumed as fourth-place starter Will Brunson raced second and original sixth-place starter Bussey made a rebound into the third position after rejoining the race on the rear of the field.

The second half of the race went without incident and Zook took the checkered flag over Brunson, Bussey, Kevin Dobson, and Corey Collier.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 14 July 2018

360 Sprint Cars – 12 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 77 Derek Locke 2) 35 Chad Layton 3) 28F Davie Franek 4) 29 Jason Shultz 5) 49 Mallie Shuster 6) 1W Kyle Reinhardt 7) 99K Cody Keller 8) 66 Ryan Kissinger 9) 22 Bryn Gohn 10) 11 Jim Shuster 11) 71 Jessica Whitenight 12) 4 Jimmy Stitzel Heat Winners: Kyle Reinhardt, Jason Shultz Late Models – 17 Entries 25-Lap A-Main: 1) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 2) 22 Brett Schadel 3) 61 Ken Trevitz 4) 7M Meade Hahn 5) 74 Randy Christine 6) 171 Jim Bernheisel 7) 9 Hayes Mattern 8) 21M Matt Murphy 9) 88M Ernie Millon 10) 6 Donnie Schick 11) 27 Jim Yoder 12) 98 Randy Croop 13) 70 John Schreffler 14) 72 Rance Garlock 15) 1 Gene Knaub 16) 6N Nathan Herman 17) 63 Nathan Long Heat Winners: Bryan Bernheisel, Randy Christine Pro Stocks – 11 Entries 15-Lap A-Main: 1) 99 Kyle Bachman 2) 6C AJ Hoffman 3) 10M Brad Mitch 4) 40 Tommy Slanker 5) 8M Brandon Moser 6) 92 Shaun Lawton 7) 00 Cory Long 8) 11B Jake Buck 9) 14C Bill Conrad 10) 86 Wayne Shaffer 11) 8R Daren Rice Heat Winners: Shaun Lawton, Kyle Bachman Roadrunners – 13 Entries

20-Lap A-Main: 1) 28Z Ryan Zook 2) 8B Will Brunson 3) 76 Bob Bussey 4) 0 Kevin Dobson 5) 44C Corey Collier 6) 28 Nick Decker 7) 32 Smith Cope 8) 11 Keith Bissinger 9) 2B Brian Mabus 10) 60 Jim Kessler 11) 28M Miranda Minium 12) 7 Jake Jones 13) 32 Ken Schreffler

Heat Winners: Bob Bussey, Keith Bissinger