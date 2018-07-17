Justin Henderson and Throne Motorsports Part Ways

Justin Henderson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)

Justin Henderson revealed on Tuesday that he is no longer driving for Throne Motorsports. Both Henderson and Throne Motorsports twitter accounts announced the move.

Henderson teamed up with Torone last season finishing their time together last weekend at the Kings Royal where they did not make the feature during the three nights of racing.

