Ohio Sprint Car Series Visiting Wayne County Speedway This Saturday

FREMONT, Ohio (July 17, 2018) – The Ohio Sprint Car Series will head to the historic NAPA Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, this Saturday for its third event of 2018.

The series was scheduled to compete at Wayne County Speedway on May 19, but the event was cancelled because of rain. Therefore, this Saturday’s $2,500-to-win event will be the lone time the series visits the oval this year.

“We are looking forward to our first event at Wayne County Speedway for 2018,” OSCS President Steven Pocock said. “Jason and Kristin Flory are great promoters to work with and the track has a good group of weekly sprint teams.”

Pocock indicated there will be several bonuses available for teams at Wayne County Speedway. The A Main hard charger – the driver who finishes ahead of his or her original starting position by the most spots – will receive $50 cash. Also, all heat race winners will get a $50 gift certificate to Rod End Supply. In order to be eligible for the bonuses the race car must have an OSCS decal.

“We are still working very hard to secure tracks and series members for 2019,” Pocock said. “We’ve have a tentative purse structure and point fund structure and I’ve been contacting tracks and teams to get them on board with what we are trying to do and that’s to create a working man’s sprint car series.”

The gates will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing getting underway at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and pit passes are $30.

The latest sprint car winner at Wayne County Speedway was Ryan Broughton on July 9. Other winners in 2018 include two-time track champion Andrew Palker, Kyle Larson, Jac Haudenschild, DJ Foos, current point leader Danny Mumaw and Tim Shaffer.

Mumaw leads the Wayne County Speedway championship standings with Jordan Ryan, who scored his biggest win of the season last Saturday at Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer, Pa., recording several runner-up finishes to sit second in the standings. Trey Jacobs is third followed by Tyler Dunn, former track champion Brad Haudenschild, rookie Henry Malcuit, Clay Riney, Nick Patterson, Mitch Harble and Steve Butler, respectively.

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio

2018 OHIO SPRINT CAR SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

Tim Shaffer – 1 (Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pa., on June 9) and Brandon Wimmer – 1 (Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, on April 21)

OHIO SPRINT CAR SERIES –

The Ohio Sprint Car Series began in 2016, visiting dirt ovals and showcasing 410ci winged sprint cars throughout Ohio. Those interested in developing a marketing partnership with the Ohio Sprint Car Series should contact Steven Pocock at 419-765-0088 or via email at webxdesign14@gmail.com.

