C&H Hunt Wingless Tour set for Placerville Speedway showdown on Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – July 18, 2018…The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour begins the start of four races to go in the 2018 season with the final appearance of the year at the Placerville Speedway this Saturday July 21.

The night of action at the familiar red clay quarter-mile marks round eight for the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. The ultra-competitive campaign has seen six different winners in the seven events held thus far with several drivers knocking on the door of their first triumph.

“We look forward to having the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour at Placerville Speedway on Saturday,” said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “We’ve had some great wingless sprint car racing in Placerville when we have presented it and we’re expecting more of that this weekend. It should be a great show pairing it with our Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars to give fans the best of both worlds.”

The only other visit of the season to Placerville Speedway in April was picked off by Stockton driver DJ Johnson. Scott Hall, Shawn Jones, Cody Spencer and Nick Larson comprised the top-five. The most recent C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour event in Stockton saw Matt Stewart become a first-time winner, but the other storyline was the fact that previous point leader Scott Hall suffered engine issues and was unable to start the A-main.

Shawn Jones brought home a runner up finish in Stockton and has moved back atop the point standings with four events remaining. Jones captured his first career C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour feature victory back in March at the Silver Dollar Speedway. The versatile driver also ran up front last weekend at the Placerville Speedway while driving a Dwarf Car, until issues left him with a DNF.

More drivers looking to put their names up front this Saturday will include the previously mentioned Hall, along with Troy Degaton, Ryon Siverling, Kaimi Costa, Robert Floyd, Angelique Bell, Nick Larson, Cody Spencer, Terry Schank Jr., Bubba Decaires, Paul Vandenberg, Adam Teves, Bob Davis, Jake Morgan, Casey McClain and others.

Adult tickets this Saturday will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free!

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

Pit Stop USA/ Transport Products Unlimited A-main winners this season: Kalib Henry (Marysville Raceway February 24), Shawn Jones (Silver Dollar Speedway March 10), Michael Faccinto (Petaluma Speedway March 31), DJ Johnson (Placerville Speedway April 28), Michael Faccinto (Stockton Dirt Track May 26), Bradley Terrell (Petaluma Speedway June 16), Matt Stewart (Stockton Dirt Track July 7).



C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is proudly brought to you by C&H Veteran Ent., Hunt Magnetos, Pit Stop USA, Transport Products Unlimited, Quick Time Mortgage, King Racing Products, SpeedMart, Benic Enterprises, Santamauro Racing Products, Davis Motorsports of Reno, Air One Hvac Systems and TW Racefotos.

Information on the tour can be found by visiting http://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and clicking on the Hunt Series tab.