Indiana Sprint Week Brings USAC & Modifieds To Town

(Terre Haute, IN) NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week is upon us and that means the stars of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars are heading to Western Indiana and the Terre Haute Action Track. On Wednesday, July 25, the gates swing open for the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic at the historic dirt half-mile. Wednesday’s race will bring the best in open wheel racing with the Sprint Cars as well as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

The event, which was named in honor of Don Smith, a longtime area businessman and great supporter of the sport of auto racing, also takes on the Dorsett Automotive name. Dorsett Automotive, a family, locally owned and operated dealership that has also been a racing supporter for many years. Dorsett Automotive has three locations to choose from, two in Terre Haute as well as Dorsett Ford in Marshall, Illinois.

The Terre Haute event is one of seven during the weeklong series. It all begins at Plymouth Speedway on Friday, July 20th with Kokomo Speedway Saturday, and Lawrenceburg Speedway Sunday. Monday and Tuesday are scheduled as days off, with action amping back up at Terre Haute on Wednesday, followed by Lincoln Park Speedway Thursday, Bloomington Friday, and Tri-State Speedway Saturday.

All of the top USAC stars will be there including point leader Tyler Courtney, of Indianapolis, IN, point runner-up Kevin Thomas, Jr., of Cullen, AL, and Canton, IL’s Chris Windom, who currently is third in the points. Robert Ballou, who is always strong at Terre Haute, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Dave Darland, C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Chad Boespflug, Kyle Cummins, Timmy Buckwalter, Thomas Meseraull, and many others will also battle for the top prize.

In addition to the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.

Pit gates on Wednesday, July 25, open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:30, and racing will take the green at 7:30. Grandstand admission is $25, infield $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.