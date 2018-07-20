Midgets Saturday at Sycamore Speedway

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., July 19— Five-time Badger Midget Series Champion Kevin Olson leads the field of The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, and the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday Night July 21.

Saturday’s “DeKalb County Championship Night” event will also feature: Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Hornets. Olson leads Scott Hatton winner of the May 26 Sycamore feature by forty points entering the race number nine of the season for Badger.“The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand outside the entrance gate from 5-6 pm. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Kevin Olson 613; 1. Scott Hatton 573; 3. Tyler Baran 530; 4. Andrew Felker 506; 5. Zach Boden 484; 6. Ryan Probst 476; 7. Chase McDermand 456; 8. Kurt Mayhew 348; 9. Mike Stroik 259; 10. Mitchell Davis 245.