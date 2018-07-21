Fremont Speedway Rained Out

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 20, 2018) – Rain throughout the morning with a forecast of more showers during the day and evening have forced Fremont Speedway officials to cancel racing for Saturday, July 21 on Kear’s Speed Shop Throw Back Night.

“The Track That Action Built” will get back to racing Saturday, July 28 on Baumann Auto Group Night featuring the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints; the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the McCullough Industries Limited Late Models. It will be a JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro point night and will feature the “King of the Hill” match races to determine the front row of the A-main.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway