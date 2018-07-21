Non-Wing Double Down Washed Out at Waynesfield

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (July 21, 2018) – With the continued downpours of rain overnight and the rain expected later in the day, Waynesfield Raceway Park officials have been forced to cancel tonight’s Non Wing Double Down presented by Block Insurance. Officials will continue to work with race teams to draft a plan to make-up missed events.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will be back in action next Saturday night, July 28th for the 2018 Summer Clash. The event will feature the Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing Sprints, Satellite Connections UMP Modified, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts. The event will serve as a final tune-up for the Non Wing Sprints before the following weekend’s Jack Hewitt Classic, paying $3000 to the winner on August 4th.

Full details on the Summer Clash and the Jack Hewitt Classic can be found online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net.