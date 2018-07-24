USAC WEST COAST 360 SPRINT CARS EYE BAKERSFIELD RETURN

By Lance Jennings

JULY 24, 2018… After a year off the schedule, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to Bakersfield Speedway this Saturday, July 28th, for their only appearance of 2018. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the eleventh point race will also feature Sport Mods, American Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at 3:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY ON AUGUST 1ST. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since April 25, 2009, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted thirteen West Coast Sprint Car events. Nine different drivers have claimed victory, led by Davey Pombo with three wins. Troy Rutherford won the last Bakersfield show on March 19, 2016 and Jace Vander Weerd holds the 1-lap track record of 12.597 set on March 22, 2014.

Entering Saturday’s event, Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) has a 107-point advantage over the competition. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett scored a tenth place finish at Ventura on July 14th. To date, the point leader has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 60 feature laps led on the year. The 2012 Rookie of the Year has seven career wins and will be looking to add Bakersfield’s winning trophy to his collection.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) is second in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino placed sixteenth in Ventura’s “Battle at the Beach.” At press time, the micro sprint graduate has one feature win, five heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led to his credit. With four career wins, Tristan will have his sights on Bakersfield’s $1,500 payday.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, California) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons raced from twelfth to claim third at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Heading to Bakersfield, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory and seven top-10 finishes to his credit. This Saturday, Ryan will be looking to breakthrough for his first USAC West Coast main event win.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, California) is fourth in the championship point standings. Racing Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Maxim, McQueen finished seventeenth at Ventura on July 14th. At press time, the 2012 USAC Western Midget Champion has eight top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Shannon will have her sights on her first sprint car win at her hometown track.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, California) has climbed to fifth in the West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #88K Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw earned Ventura’s Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award with a sixth place run from twenty-first. With two hard charger awards and six top-10 finishes on the season, Shaw will be looking to score his first main event win at Bakersfield.

Currently ninth in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, California), Brent Owens (Covina, California), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Steve Hix, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Stolz, Brandon Wiley, Troy Rutherford, Kyle Edwards, Hobie Conway, Matt Day, Ricky Kirkbride, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $13, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $8, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.