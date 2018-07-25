Attica, Fremont, FAST support WoO Substance Abuse Policy suspensions

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA/FREMONT, Ohio – Effective immediately Attica Raceway Park, Fremont Speedway and the FAST organization have announced any participant under current suspension from the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions arising from those sanctioning bodies’ substance abuse policy is ineligible to compete at either track or with the FAST series until receiving proper clearance from Attica Raceway Park, Fremont Speedway or FAST.

According to the World of Outlaws website there have been five drivers penalized as part of their Substance Abuse Policy which was introduced in 2017. For more information on the World of Outlaw Substance Abuse Policy go to www.woosprint.com.

Attica Raceway Park will host the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics on Friday, July 27 and Fremont Speedway will host the series Saturday, July 28.

For more information on Attica Raceway Park go to www.atticaracewaypark.com

For more information on Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com