High Flying MOWA Sprint Cars Heading For Macon Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is well known for a lot of high speed, wild action. That will really be at the forefront this coming Saturday, July 28th, as the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars head to the mighty 1/5-mile. The winged 410 sprint cars will be joined by four other divisions as well as the Kids Power Wheels Demo Derby.

For the MOWA Sprint Cars, the Macon Speedway event will be their second at the track this season and 10th event overall in 2018. The title chase is down to a pair of drivers, Jacob Patton, of Bethalto, IL, and Mike Terry, Jr., from Plainfield, IN. The two drivers are separated by just 29 points. Justin Peck is third in the standings, while a Central Illinois favorite, Jim Moughan is fourth. Joe B Miller sits fifth in the standings.

In the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars May appearance, Paul Nienhiser was setting a blistering pace before contact with a car he was lapping, eliminated his chances for victory. Current point leader, Jacob Patton, went on to the victory. Well over 20 sprint cars were on hand for the first appearance in May and another good field is expected this weekend.

Also on schedule is event #7 on the 2018 Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Model schedule. Defending series champion, Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, leads the standings by 56 over Kyle McMahon, of Mt. Vernon, IL. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor is lurking close behind, while Cody Maguire and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five. Drivers will also be collecting points toward the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model track championship, where Taylor leads over Little, Maguire, Kyle VanDorn, and Donny Koehler.

The DIRTcar B-Mods, Sportsman, and Hornets will also be in action this Saturday night. The Hornet class also has a make-up feature from last weekend, that will be run during the night.

At intermission, children between the ages of three and ten will have the opportunity to run in the Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby, as long as they bring their Power Wheel to the track. An info sheet, containing rules and how to sign up, is available at maconracing.com. All kids who participate will receive an award, while the determined winner will receive a trophy as well.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.