Sign Up Today for August 10 United Trailers Golf Classic in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 26, 2018 – Topping the list of “things to do at the 2018 Knoxville Nationals” is the United Trailers Golf Classic in memory of Kevin Gobrecht. This annual fundraiser benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum provides a morning on the beautiful Iowa countryside ahead of the thrilling action that only happens at Knoxville Raceway in mid-August.

The important details of this four-person best shot tourney include:

When: Friday, August 10 (10:00 a.m. shotgun start)

Where: Bos Landen Golf Club, Pella, Iowa.

Cost: $90 per person…$360 per foursome (includes cart, range balls, continental breakfast and lunch)

To Enter: Sign up at SprintCarGolf.com or call the museum at 1-800-874-4488

Other info…

*Continental Breakfast and Range balls provided ahead of play

*Lunch provided at the conclusion of your round

*Single entries and less-than-full teams will be paired with others to complete teams