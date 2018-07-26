Summer Clash at Waynesfield Saturday

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (7/26/18) – After mother nature washed away racing last weekend, Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio is back in action this Saturday night, July 28th for the 2018 Summer Clash. The event will feature the Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing sprints, Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and the Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts. Saturday’s Summer Clash will serve as the final tune-up for the Non Wing sprints before the $3000 to win Jack Hewitt Classic on August 4th.

Coming into the weekend, drivers are ready to return to the 1/3rd mile to continue point battles. Drew Rader leads the Non Wing standings by just 12 points over Lee Underwood. Dallas Hewitt sits third with Matt Westfall sitting fourth with three wins on the season. In the Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Jeff Koz comes into the weekend with a 20-point lead over Brent Hole. Only 28 points separate Koz and the rest of the top five. Chris Hicks currently leads the Block Insurance Tough truck standings by 16 points over Frankie Weigt. The top five are separated by just 46 points. The Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts have a tight battle for the lead. Robbie Tuttle currently leads the standings with one win on the season. Rob Sharpe sits second, just 4 points behind Tuttle. Sharpe has come close to victory lane with top five finishes in each of his starts this season.

Adult general admission for the 2018 Summer Clash is just $12; kids aged 11-15 are $6 with everyone under the age of ten admitted for FREE. Pit access is just $25.

Pit side gates open at 4PM. Grandstands open at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

The 2018 running of the Jack Hewitt Classic will take place Saturday, August 4th featuring the return of the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series running for a $3000 to win payday. The Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds will run for a $1000 to win payday. The Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints are also on the program running “Hewitt Style” wingless. Full details on the Jack Hewitt Classic can be found online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net.

