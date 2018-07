Allstar Performance Event List: July 27-29, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 27-29, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday July 27, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Birch Run Raceway – Brich Run, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – CAN – Sportsman Sprints – Xtreme Cup

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – Red River Region

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Dakotah Speedway – Mandan, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association / Canadian-American Outlaw Sprint Series – Govenor’s Cup

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – $10,000 to Win

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Fair Race

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Fair Race

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – I-72 Shootout

Langlade County Speedway – Antigo, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance

Lovelock Speedway – Lovelock, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI – USA – Must See Racing

New Antioch Speedway – Morganton, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – Summer Nationals Prelim

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – USA – World of Outlaws

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – International Super Modified Association – Hy-Miler Nationals

Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series – Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals

Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series

Williamette Speedway – Lebanon OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Saturday July 28, 2018

311 Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – CAN – Sportsman Sprints – Xtreme Cup

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Dakotah Speedway – Mandan, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association / Canadian-American Outlaw Sprint Series – Govenor’s Cup

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Fantasy Speedway – Plantation, ME – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gillette Thunder Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region

Greater Cumberland Raceway – Cumberland, MD – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Greenville Speedway – Grennville, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region / ASCS – Red River Region

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – I-72 Shootout

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – Summer Nationals Finale

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Pit Stop USA Shootout #2

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Pit Stop USA Shootout #2

Pittsbugh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Living Legends Dream Race

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Lovelock Speedway – Lovelock, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Must See Racing

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Focus Midgets

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Rosebowl Speedway – Winnona, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series – Gary Elkins Memorial

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – International Super Modified Association – Hy-Miler Nationals

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series – Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday July 29, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mason City Motor Speedway – Mason City, IA – USA – ASCS – National Tour

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – USA – World of Outlaws