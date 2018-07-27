Horstman bags K&L Clash Cash

by Gerry Keysor

Beautiful weather greeted the fans and teams at Limaland Motorsports Park as K&L Ready Mix presented the K&L REady Mix Clash, and the Keysor family presented the 17th Annual Keysor Memorial. No. 74D Craig Dippman from Oregon Ohio picked up his first Keysor Memorial win in the Bud Thunderstocks, while No. 17 Jared Horstman continued his winning ways in the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invader feature, and No. 34X Shane O’Connor made his return to victory lane in K&N Filters UMP Modified action.

Kicking off the night were the Bud Thunderstocks in their 15 lap A Main honoring the memory of Bill and Bobby Keysor. No. 88 Tod Sturgeon and No. 87 Andy Welch led the field to green with Sturgeon spinning to the infield on the initial start, On the complete restart, Dippman used his now inside row 1 starting position to grab the race lead with No. 463 Daniel Sanchez, Welch and No. 22T Tony Anderson in tow. No. M1 Jeff Matheny made his way to 2nd by lap 5 and tried high and low on multiple restarts to try to make it past Dippman, but the Oregon Ohio Native proved to be the class of the field, picking up the $1000 payday and etching his name in the list of Keysor Memorial winners. Matheny would finish 2nd with Anderson 3rd, Welch 4th and Sanchez finished 5th. Heat Races were won by Matheny, Anderson, and Sanchez.

Next up were the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds in their 20 lap A Main. No. 16 Jeff Koz and No. 34X Shane O’Connor would bring the field to green. The first caution would wave for UNOH Racer Brendan Rassel in the UNOH No. 1, as he would spin in turn 1, with the No. 80 of Cole Sink hammering the turn 1 wall trying to avoid Rassel. On the restart, O’ Connor would head to the point and lead until lap 12 as No. 3W Dylan Woodling would throw a slide job in turns 3 and 4 to grab the top spot. Woodling appeared to be set to grab the win, until his machine shut down exiting turn 4 on the final lap, giving the win to O’Connor, Woodling would coast across the line to finish 2nd, No. 95J Jerry Bowersock would finish 3rd with No. 65 Todd Sherman 4th, and Tony Anderson completing the top 5. Heat race wins went to O’Connor, Koz, and Bowersock.

Completing the nights racing were the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders in their 25 lap K&L Ready Mix Clash A Main. No. 28H Hud Horton and No. 17 Jared Horstman would pace the field to the green flag, with Horton grabbing the early lead. Horstman would hound Horton until making his move on the high side on lap 16 and take the lead for good. No 5M Mad Max Stambaugh would use a lapped car on the final lap to make his way past Horton to grab 2nd, Horton would finish 3rd with No 49 Shawn Dancer finishing 4th and No. 2 Kyle Sauder completing the top 5. Heat races were won by No. 23 Devon Dobie, Stambaugh and Dancer.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action next Friday night August 3rd as Alexander and Bebout present the 21st Annual Limaland Season Point Championships. The K&N Filter UMP Modifieds and Bud Thunderstock will compete in their final points event of 2018, and the JLH General Contractors FAST 305 Series will make their 3rd and final visit to Limaland for 2018. Pit gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand gates open at 5PM, Hot laps at 6:30PM and Racing at 7:30PM. General admission for ages 16 and older $12, ages 11-15 are $6, and kids 10 and under get in FREE. Pit Passes for all ages are $25. Get all the detail on this and all events at Limaland Motorsports Park by visiting www.limaland.com or by checking us out on Facebook

Limaland Motorsports Park – 7/27/2018

K&L Ready Mix Clash/17 Annual Keysor Memorial

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. M1-Jeff Matheny; 2. 74D-Craig Dippman; 3. 89-Keith Shockency; 4. 1-Mason Bevard; 5. 2-Brian Mohawk; 6. 97D-Taylor Dippman

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 22T-Tony Anderson; 2. 87-Andy Welch; 3. OO-Nick Ronnebaum; 4. J2-Rob Trent; 5. 26-Justin Long; 6. 15-Jordan Conover

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 463-Daniel Sanchez; 2. 88-Tod Sturgeon; 3. 27-Frank Paladino; 4. 11-Dawson Barker; 5. 82-Chris Douglas; 6. O1-Bethany Moler

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 74D-Craig Dippman[3]; 2. M1-Jeff Matheny[6]; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson[5]; 4. 87-Andy Welch[2]; 5. 463-Daniel Sanchez[4]; 6. 89-Keith Shockency[7]; 7. OO-Nick Ronnebaum[8]; 8. 26-Justin Long[14]; 9. J2-Rob Trent[11]; 10. 1-Mason Bevard[10]; 11. 11-Dawson Barker[12]; 12. 82-Chris Douglas[15]; 13. 2-Brian Mohawk[13]; 14. 88-Tod Sturgeon[1]; 15. 97D-Taylor Dippman[16]; 16. 27-Frank Paladino[9]; 17. O1-Bethany Moler[18]

K&N Filters UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 34X-Shane O’Connor; 2. 65-Todd Sherman; 3. 1-Brenden Rassel; 4. 36-Brandon Vaughan; 5. 27-Frank Paladino; 6. 80-Cole Sink

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 16-Jeff Koz; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 3. ZERO-Brent Hole; 4. 2D-Curtis Deisenroth; 5. 118-Gunnar Lucius; 6. 92-Kyle Shaffer

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson; 3. 18-Ryan Sutter; 4. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 5. 71-Will Norris; 6. 4G-Bill Griffith

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 34X-Shane O’Connor[2]; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling[5]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[3]; 4. 65-Todd Sherman[4]; 5. 22T-Tony Anderson[6]; 6. 18-Ryan Sutter[9]; 7. ZERO-Brent Hole[8]; 8. 36-Brandon Vaughan[10]; 9. 9C-Troy Cattarene[12]; 10. 27-Frank Paladino[13]; 11. 1-Brenden Rassel[7]; 12. 4G-Bill Griffith[18]; 13. 71-Will Norris[15]; 14. 118-Gunnar Lucius[14]; 15. 92-Kyle Shaffer[17]; 16. 2D-Curtis Deisenroth[11]; 17. 16-Jeff Koz[1]; 18. 80-Cole Sink[16]

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints

Qualifying –

1. 28-Phil Gressman, 11.72; 2. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.79; 3. 28H-Hud Horton, 11.99; 4. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 12.03; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder, 12.03; 6. 35R-Ronnie Blair, 12.06; 7. 10-Mitch Brown, 12.07; 8. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 12.13; 9. 34-Luke Hall, 12.13; 10. 23-Devon Dobie, 12.13; 11. 22D-Aaron Ronnolte, 12.18; 12. 49-Shawn Dancer, 12.22; 13. 2F-Matt Foos, 12.23; 14. 5W-Jeff Williams, 12.28; 15. 11O-Jake Brown, 12.32; 16. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.33; 17. 15-Brandon Ferguson, 12.35; 18. 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.55; 19. 14-Luke Daugherty, 12.96; 20. 51T-John Taylor, 12.97

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 23-Devon Dobie; 2. 28-Phil Gressman; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 4. 10-Mitch Brown; 5. 24-Kobe Allison; 6. 2F-Matt Foos; 7. 14-Luke Daugherty

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh; 2. 17-Jared Horstman; 3. 2-Kyle Sauder; 4. 5W-Jeff Williams; 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson; 6. 22D-Aaron Ronnolte; 7. 51T-John Taylor

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 49-Shawn Dancer; 2. 28H-Hud Horton; 3. 11O-Jake Brown; 4. 35R-Ronnie Blair; 5. 37-Noah Dunlap; 6. 34-Luke Hall

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[3]; 3. 28H-Hud Horton[1]; 4. 49-Shawn Dancer[6]; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder[8]; 6. 5W-Jeff Williams[11]; 7. 35R-Ronnie Blair[12]; 8. 11O-Jake Brown[9]; 9. 34-Luke Hall[18]; 10. 24-Kobe Allison[13]; 11. 23-Devon Dobie[5]; 12. 2F-Matt Foos[16]; 13. 37-Noah Dunlap[15]; 14. 28-Phil Gressman[4]; 15. 10-Mitch Brown[10]; 16. 22D-Aaron Ronnolte[17]; 17. 14-Luke Daugherty[19]; 18. 51T-John Taylor[20]; 19. 15-Brandon Ferguson[14]; 20. 22H-Randy Hannagan[7]

