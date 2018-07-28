Philo holds off Andrews for FAST 410 win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Travis Philo held off Chris Andrews for his first 410 sprint win of the season at Attica Raceway Park Friday, July 27 on Columbus Equipment/Gordon Lumber/True Alpha Wealth Management/Morgan Stanley Night. Matt Miller lost the late model feature lead on lap 10, but utilized the bottom groove to retake the top spot with 10 laps to go and drove to his first win of 2018 at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant. Paul Weaver survived a late race caution to record his third 305 sprint win of the year at Attica.

Philo, from Waterville, Ohio, led all 30 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main. But his night began on a sour note as the team had to change an engine after qualifying. At one point in the feature he had built nearly a six second lead but lapped traffic saw that advantage quickly disappear and a caution with 12 laps to go put defending Attica track champion Chris Andrews right on his rear bumper. The duo raced nose to tail and with five laps to go as they once again raced into lapped traffic, Andrews dove under Philo several times. Philo utilized the extreme high line cushion to maintain the lead and drove to his third career win at Attica on an All Pro Aluminum Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics point night.

“We’ve been so close over the years….it’s been awhile since we’ve been here. We ended up blowing a motor in qualifying – this won’t pay for that but it’s still nice to win. I have to thank my guys. They busted ass and got us back out there for the heat race and luckily we drew the pole. It was tough go get through the lapped cars. The track was kind of narrow in three and four…the top was really moved down. There wasn’t much room to get around them. I knew I chewed up any lead that I had when I caught them and couldn’t get around them. Luckily we had some cautions there and broke it up. I was hoping we wouldn’t catch lapped traffic again after that last restart. I knew Chris was coming…we race each other pretty hard,” said Philo beside his Control Design Solutions/Banshee Graphics/Tire Slick/Interior Supply/Advanced Industrial Services/Bohmer Rentals/Kistler Engines/Slade Shocks/Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

“I want to thank all my sponsors, my dad…without him I wouldn’t be here; we’ve been racing for 10 years now. I want to thank Red, Keith Kramer and all the guys that help me. I want to thank my mom and my grand parents…my grandpa is our parts runner and engine taker and he does a lot for us,” added Philo in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Whitehouse, Ohio’s Matt Miller led the first 9 laps of the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model A-main but Ryan Markham used the cushion to power into the top spot on lap 11. Miller, the 2005 Eldora Dream winner, didn’t panic and kept his Rick DeLong Racing machine glued to the extreme low groove and drove back into the lead on lap 15 as the leaders entered heavy lapped traffic. Miller sliced through the traffic like a surgeon and pulled away for his seventh career Attica win.

“I had a feeling Ryan was coming. He knows his way around this place pretty well and that cushion still had a lot of meat. When you get out front like that and don’t pass anyone you have no idea. When I saw him out there I was trying to be smooth but I knew I had to get my ass in gear. We had a really good car. We got a new car this year…a new design. It’s been hit and miss and we made changes and you hope they are good. Tonight we started a little tight but I corrected myself and started driving a little better. I want to thank Rick DeLong…he puts everything he has into this deal. I want to thank my wife and kid for all their support,” said Miller of his Dominator Racing/Sunoco Fuels backed #3.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver, Attica’s defending track champion, has battled some health issues the past couple of weeks but was able to put it all behind him and led all 25 laps of the Fremont Fence 305 A-main for his fifth overall win of 2018. His third win of the year at Attica runs his career total to 46, the division’s all-time win leader. The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro defending champion garnered value points to move back into the series’ top 10 in points.

“I’m not a hundred percent tonight but putting me on the front row certainly helped. I was having fun until I saw the 26 (Jamie Miller) behind me and then I figured I had to run like I stole his shoes,” Weaver beside his Weaver Performance/Hampshire Racing Engines/M&L Excavating/Miller Rigging/Seagate Sandblasting/backed machine.

Philo and Jess Stiger brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint A-main but D.J. Foos spun to avoid other cars who were sideways, necessitating another start. When the green flew so did Philo, rocketing into a commanding lead as Stiger had to fend off Mitch Harble, Jordan Ryan and Andrews. Ricky Peterson stopped with two laps scored and once again when the green returned Philo blasted to a commanding lead. Ryan moved into second a lap later with Andrews taking third on lap five. Philo’s lead was nearly five seconds as he prepared to enter lapped traffic that were racing side by side.

By lap 11 traffic had cut Philo’s lead to a little under two seconds as Andrews took second and quickly closed with Ryan, FAST point leader Craig Mintz and eight time track champion Byron Reed in tow. With 12 laps to go T.J. Michael spun, putting Andrews right on Philo’s rear bumper. Philo executed a fantastic restart and was able to drive away from Andrews who had to old off Mintz. The car on the move was 11th starter Tyler Gunn who had worked his way into fourth with nine laps to go. As the laps ticked off Andrews started to take big bites out of Philo’s lead and with five circuits to go dove to Philo’s inside. Philo kept up his momentum on the high side and was able to hold off every charge by Andrews.

Every lap Andrews raced to Philo’s inside and every lap Philo maintained the lead. When the checkers flew Phil won by by less than a second over Andrews, Mintz, Gunn and Reed. With his fifth place finish Reed to the division point lead by just one marker with just two point races left in the season.

In the 25-lap late model feature Miller and Dan Wallace brought the field to green with Miller hugging the bottom groove to retain the advance as Wallace had his hands full with Markham and Steve Kester. Kester drove into second on lap three just before the caution flew for one of the infield tire berriers being pushed into the racing groove.

A multi-car incident with six laps to go kept the field close as Miller led Kester, Markham Wallace, Ryan Missler, Matt Irey and Devin Shiels. Markham took to the cushion and blasted into second on lap eight and took the lead two laps later. Miller didn’t panic and kept hitting his marks perfectly on the bottom and regained the top spot on lap 15 as the leaders raced into very heavy lapped traffic.

Miller steadily pulled away but Markham regained his rhythm and closed to within a car length. Miller never made a mistake the last three laps and took the win over Markham, Kester, Irey and Missler. Markham took the division point lead by eight markers over defending track champion Shiels.

Weaver and Jason Keckler brought the field to green for the 25-lap 305 sprint A-main with Weaver taking the lead over Kyle Capodice, Keckler, Seth Schneider and Miller. Dustin Rall flipped after a lapped was complete, ending his night. On the ensuing restart Weaver drove away from Capodice, Keckler, Schneider, Dustin Stroup and Miller. Keckler would later be penalized two positions for hitting the restart cone when the caution flew on lap five for a Shane Call spin.

When the green flew again Weaver pulled away as Capodice had his hands full with Schneider and Miller. Miller took second on lap 10 and started to close on Weaver. Stroup stopped with 13 laps to go with a flat tire. When the green reappeared Weaver was able to hold off Miller with Capodice and Schneider battling hard for third while Keckler, John Ivy and Brandon Moore waged a war for fifth. Miller had one more opportunity to get by Weaver when the caution came out for Luke Griffith with six circuits remaining. Weaver blasted to the cushion on the restart and drove to the win over Miller, Schneider, Ivy and Capodice.

With the win Weaver maintains a 23 point lead over Capodice and 25 point advantage over Moore in the chase for the track championship.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 17 on UBS Financial Services/Central Ohio Farmers/Smith Family Foods Night with the FAST 410 and 305 sprints and UMP Late Models.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, July 27, 2018

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Hard Charger: 69M-John Mayes Jr. +8.