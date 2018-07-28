Taylor Velasquez Tops Lewis Automotive Group Driver Appreciation Night at DCRP

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 27, 2018) – Taylor Velasquez became the first repeat Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car winner of the season by topping Friday night’s 20-lap feature event at Dodge City Raceway Park’s Lewis Automotive Group Driver Appreciation Night.

While the two-time and defending track champ denied a late charge from Steven Richardson, Clay Sellard picked off his third consecutive IMCA Modified feature win as he denied Brendon Gemmill’s “Back-to-the Front Challenge” that came up two spots short in third, Mike Roach ruled the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Dusty Witthuhn took IMCA Stock Car honors and Lyle Russell captured his first career feature win in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature.

In the 20-lap DCRP Sprint Car feature, Turpin, Oklahoma’s Taylor Velasquez gunned into the lead at the outset and led throughout to post his second win of the year.

“With this wind, it was really tricky at both ends,” Velasquez said in victory lane. “We were tight to begin with, but you just have to adjust.”

After Velasquez outgunned fellow front row starter Cody Lampe at the drop of the green, Ray Seemann quickly took over second until J.D. Johnson battled past by the fifth round. With Velasquez setting the pace, Steven Richardson made his way to third by the midway point and battled past Johnson for second by the 13th lap.

Working the top side of the track, Richardson closed in for a while before Velasquez stabilized the lead at ten car-lengths with two laps to go. But a Velasquez bobble in turns one and two gave Richardson one last run. Richardson closed to Velasquez’ tailtank going into turn three but couldn’t quite stick the top exit of turn four, allowing Velasquez to take the checkered flag by a pair of car-lengths.

Velasquez and Richardson were chased to the stripe by Johnson with Seemann and Jordan Knight rounding out the top five. Zach Blurton was sixth with Kris Moore, Lampe, Jeremy Huish and Tyler Knight completing the top ten.

In the 25-lap IMCA Modified feature, Bucklin’s Clay Sellard raced into the lead on the eighth round en route to his third consecutive triumph atop the 3/8-mile clay oval.

But, as Sellard raced to another win, all eyes were on Brendon Gemmill throughout the race as a win from the 20th position for the No. g3 entry would have resulted in a lucky fan winning a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu courtesy of the Lewis Automotive Group “Back-to-Front Challenge”.

While Sellard raced past William Nusser for the point on the eighth circuit, Gemmill was working forward from ten rows deep and had cracked the top ten by the eighth round.

Gemmill continued to methodically work his way forward in the non-stop affair, finally making his way into third by the 16th lap. But with Nick Lank and nearly a straightaway separating Gemmill from race leader Sellard, nine more caution-free laps proved to be too much to overcome.

Sellard beat Link to the line with Gemmill settling for show honors. Trenton Gunn crossed the stripe fourth with Jesse Richter rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature, Woodward, Oklahoma’s Mike Roach burst into the lead on the second round and dominated throughout for his first DCRP score of the year.

While Roach was in his own zip code out front, the battle in his wake was frantic with Brandon Kenney ultimately emerging from the multi-car scrum on the white flag lap to secure runner-up honors. Reigning track champ Jeff Kaup climbed to third with Brian May and Mike Appel rounding out the top five.

In the 12-lap IMCA Stock Car main event, Dusty Witthuhn snared the lead on the second round and led the rest of the way for his first DCRP score since July of 2015.

Witthuhn raced to the stripe with Ondre Rexford and Gregg Schell joining him on the podium.

The 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stocks came down to the final lap with Hays’ Lyle Russell scoring his first career feature win just ahead of Duane Wahrman and Reagan Sellard.

Russell took command on the second round and kept Wahrman at bay until the 11th round. As Wahrman raced into the lead, Sellard joined in on the lead battle with Wahrman and Russell taking the white flag in side-by-side fashion.

Russell edged ahead in the final pair of corners to take the win ahead of Wahrman by half a car-length with Sellard another half car-length back in third. Matt O’Hair and Brooke Russell rounded out the top five.

Action resumes at Dodge City Raceway Park with on Saturday night, August 18, with the Fifth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem event that also includes IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Lewis Automotive Group Driver Appreciation Night

July 27, 2018 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 98-J.D. Johnson, 2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 3. 0-Steven Richardson, 4. 10-Jordan Knight, 5. 72-Ray Seemann, 6. 33-Koby Walters, 7. 49-Kris Moore, 8. 97-Brian Herbert, 9. 51r-Ross Essenburg.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 1x-Cody Lampe, 3. 7-Shane Sundquist, 4. 11k-Tyler Knight, 5. 49x-Luke Cranston, 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 7. 8J-Brandy Jones, 8. 18-Brandon Sprott.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 0-Steven Richardson, 3. 98-J.D. Johnson, 4. 72-Ray Seemann, 5. 10-Jordan Knight, 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 7. 49-Kris Moore, 8. 1x-Cody Lampe, 9. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 10. 11k-Tyler Knight, 11. 7-Shane Sundquist, 12. 49x-Luke Cranston, 13. 33-Koby Walters, 14. 97-Brian Herbert, 15. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 16. 18-Brandon Sprott, 17. 8J-Brandy Jones.