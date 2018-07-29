Channin Tankersley Wins Again With ASCS Gulf South At Battleground Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

HIGHLANDS, Texas (July 28, 2018) Winning in his last three appearances with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, Channin Tankersley added career win No. 23 on Saturday night at Battleground Speedway.

(Image Credit: Manvel Motorsports) Tied with Gary Wright for third in the ASCS Gulf South Region win list, the Griffith Truck and Equipment No. 17 grabbed the win form the pole starting spot. Rolling through the field from eighth, Louisiana’s Koty Adams picked up the second spot with Dustin Gates on the final podium step. Bruce Crockett and Cody Stacy made up the top-five.

Moving ahead four spots, Larry Howery was sixth. Michael McNeil in seventh was followed by Kent Lewis with Tommy Hall ninth and Randy Allen in tenth.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will take in two nights at South Texas Speedway in Corpus Christi, during the Labor Day Weekend with action on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, Texas

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Dustin Gates, [4]; 2. 28-Michael McNeil, [5]; 3. 69-Larry Howery, [1]; 4. 8TW-Kent Lewis Jr, [3]; 5. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [2]; 6. (DNF) 02-Harry Yerrington, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [4]; 2. 48-Cody Stacy, [1]; 3. 8-Bruce Crockett, [3]; 4. 5-Jacob Harris, [5]; 5. 2H-Tommy Hall, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Koty Adams, [4]; 2. 1-Randy Allen, [1]; 3. 3-Theresa Waller, [5]; 4. 24X-Tyler Harris, [3]; 5. (DNF) 15B-Danny Burke, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [1]; 2. 21-Koty Adams, [8]; 3. 68-Dustin Gates, [5]; 4. 8-Bruce Crockett, [3]; 5. 48-Cody Stacy, [2]; 6. 69-Larry Howery, [10]; 7. 28-Michael McNeil, [4]; 8. 8TW-Kent Lewis Jr, [11]; 9. 2H-Tommy Hall, [15]; 10. 1-Randy Allen, [7]; 11. 5-Jacob Harris, [9]; 12. 3-Theresa Waller, [6]; 13. 02-Harry Yerrington, [12]; 14. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [14]; 15. 24X-Tyler Harris, [13]; (DNS) 15B-Danny Burke,