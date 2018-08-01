Race Week Has Arrived, A Look at the URSS Inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Nationals!

By Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – July 29, 2018 – Sixty-one drivers from fifteen states have pre entered for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals, set to take place this coming Friday and Saturday night, August 3-4, atop the famed Belleville High Banks Speedway in Belleville, Kansas.

This event will be sanctioned by the United Rebel Sprint Series and under the direction of series founder and president, Rick Salem. All official 305-ci IMCA RaceSaver Sprint rules will apply for this huge, two-night event that will pay $2500 to win on Friday night and $7000 to win on Saturday night. Official rules can be found on the series website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.

The state of Kansas leads the way with fourteen pre entries while Texas, currently, has eleven while Colorado has seven.

More drivers are expected on both Friday or Saturday night as pre entries were those who took advantage of the one (1) free pit pass for Friday night. That deadline was July 20th.

Adult general admission is $15 while children 6-12 will get into the grandstands for $10. All reserved seats are $20. On championship Saturday night adult general admission tickets are $20 while children 6-12 general admission tickets are $10. Reserved seats are $25. Pit passes on Friday night are $30 and $35 for pit passes on Saturday night.

Gates both nights will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time.

Any further questions regarding the inaugural running of the Belleville 305 Nationals can be obtained by calling Rick Salem (785) 475-7010 or by email rksalem@eaglecom.net.

Don’t forget that URSS will tune up for Belleville with a $1000 to win point show at Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Nebraska in the series inaugural appearance atop the three-fourth’s mile oval. Race time there is 7:00 PM.

Below are drivers who have pre entered for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals:

0 Steven Richardson – Liberal, Kansas

02 Brandon Long – Kokomo, Indiana

2 Logan Payne – Dallas, Texas

2b Brett Becker – Odessa, Texas

2d Dusty Ballenger – Harrisburg, South Dakota

2J Zach Blurton – Quinter, Kansas

4 Todd Plemons – Arvada, Colorado

4l Mike Houseman, Jr. – Des Moines, Iowa

4n Nate Eaken – Okoboji, Iowa

5x Jason Martin – Lincoln, Nebraska

6 Travis Scott – Washington, Oklahoma

7 Toby Chapman – Panama, Nebraska

7m Kevin Ramey – Kennedale, Texas

7x Shane Sundquist – Bertrand, Nebraska

V8 Robert Vetter – Wolfe City, Texas

9 John Webster – North Platte, Nebraska

10 George White – Fort Worth, Texas

10 Bryan Debrick – Irving, Texas

10 Jordan Knight – Dodge City, Kansas

11 Dalyn Cody – Northfield, Minnesota

11k Tyler Knight – Spearville, Kansas

11x – TBA

14 Jason Danley – Lincoln, Nebraska

16 Blake Baccus – Mesquite, Texas

17s ChadSalem – Oberlin, Kansas

18 Lorne Wofford – Alamogordo, New Mexico

19 Wes Wofford – Alamogordo, New Mexico

21 Brad Wasson – Fort Morgan, Colorado

22 Lucas Scherb – Decatur, Texas

23s Stu Snyder – Waverly, Nebraska

24 Cody Hays – Arcadia, Oklahoma

27 Andy Shouse – Mustang, Oklahoma

28 Tracy Hill – Liberal, Kansas

29s Blake Scott – PaulsValley, Oklahoma

33k Aaron Ploussard – Oberlin, Kansas

33s Jeremy Schultz – Hutchinson, Minnesota

35x Chad Koch – Lakeside City, Texas

43 Skylar Hughes – Kearny, Arizona

44 Jason Howell – Fort Worth, Texas

45 Lonnie Cox – Black Forrest, Colorado

45 Monte Ferriera – Fresno, California

45 Tim Crawley – Benton, Arkansas

45 Kevin Schramek – Fountain, Colorado

48 Jake Martens – Fairview, Oklahoma

49x Luke Cranston – Ness City, Kansas

50 Jed Werner – Codell, Kansas

55 Jack Potter – Lees Summit, Missouri

67 T.J. Cain – Wichita, Kansas

69 Mike Moore – East Des Moines, Iowa

74 Patrick Bourke – Gypsum, Colorado

74b Jake Bubak – Arvada, Colorado

75 Nick Nichols – Colorado Springs, Colorado

82c Christian Kinison – Denton, Texas

E85 Ray Seeman – Jetmore, Kansas

88j Jeremy Huish – Jetmore, Kansas

95 Buddy Tubbs – Colorado Springs, Colorado

98 J.D. Johnson – Goddard, Kansas

911 Ty Williams – Edmond, Oklahoma

224 Brandon Hanks – Burlison, Tennessee