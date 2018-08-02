Osky Challenges – A NASCAR Trio!

By Morgan Broeg

Des Moines, IA (July 31, 2018) – When the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting takes to the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Monday, August 6th there will be three NASCAR stars gunning for the championship belt and $20,000 check! Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, and Tony Stewart will join the best sprint car drivers in the country on Monday night competing in the “One night stand for 20 grand!”

Tony Stewart wasn’t satisfied with just one night at the Osky Challenges, as “Smoke” will return on Tuesday, August 7th for the Sage Fruit ASCS Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Company to compete with the ASCS National Tour. It will be Stewart’s first trip back to Southern Iowa Speedway since 2013, when he broke his leg in competition at the FRC, and he’ll be looking to take home two belts!

“We’re super excited to have three of NASCAR’s biggest names joining a great list of sprint car drivers on Monday night,” said promoter Terry McCarl. “All three have had great success at the Challenges: Tony looked like he was going to grab the win before his wreck 5 years ago, Kasey finished on the podium in the inaugural Ultimate Challenge driving for Keith Kunz and has made the podium during the Front Row Challenge as well, and Kyle has two Ultimate Challenge wins to go along with two 3rd-place finishes at the FRC and will be looking to become the first driver to win both!”

As always, both nights of the Osky Challenges will see hundreds of hats, shirts, and beads thrown into the crowd. “We have over 1,000 hats and shirts to throw out,” said TMAC. “We also have hundreds of Mardi Gras beads!”

The awesome list of event sponsors continues to grow, as Deanfield Farms has added $1,000 to be spread across the podium positions for Tuesday’s Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprint League feature, which now pays $2,500 to win, $1,500 for 2nd, and $1,000 for third! Badger Contracting out of Germantown, Wisconsin has added their name as the sponsor of the IMCA RACEsaver 305s, who will be competing for $1,000 to win and $100 to start Monday night.

McCarl noted that fans should arrive early both nights, especially those planning to join the infield party zone. “People will want to get to the track as early as possible for the infield parking,” said TMAC. “The infield gates will open at 3:00pm both nights and will close around 6:00pm, or when they fill up!”

The front gate of the grandstands will be open to fans at 5:00pm each night, so be sure to arrive early to grab your preferred seat!

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets will be $30 for Monday and $25 for Tuesday. Children’s tickets will be $15.

Infield Party Passes will be $25, with children admitted for $5. No vehicles over eight feet tall are admitted in the infield. Production vehicles ONLY, and there is no scaffolding allowed.

You can save $5 on your Infield Party Passes by purchasing them at the Oskaloosa True Value Hardware at 202 1st Ave. East on the square in Osky!

For more information on the Front Row Challenge, visit www.OskyChallenges.com!