Thomas Kennedy Holds Off Sammy Swindell to Win Preliminary Feature at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 2, 2018) — Thomas Kennedy started off the festivities at Knoxville Raceway during the opening night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank by holding off a final lap challenge by Sammy Swindell to win Thursday’s preliminary feature. Kennedy from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Swindell made contact off the final corner with Kennedy holding on for the victory.

Once Kennedy’s car was pushed to victory lane the left rear tire was going flat from the contact with Swindell, but seemed unphased celebrated becoming the first Canadian driver to win a 360 sprint car feature at Knoxville

Mason Daniel and Kennedy started on the front row for the 20-lap preliminary feature. Daniel and Kennedy swapped the top position over the first lap of the feature with Kennedy securing the lead lap two. As Kennedy started to pull away from Daniel the caution flag appeared with two laps in when Tasker Phillips got over the cushion, caught the fence, and broke a right rear wheel to bring out the caution flag.

Kennedy pulled away after the retsart while further back in the pack Brian Brown , Greg Hodnett, and Sammy Swindell started to work their way through the field racing for fifth position on back racing hard for position. While racing for fifth spot the trio caught up to Scott Bogucki in fourth spot.

When Bogucki’s failed to pass Jamie Ball for third between turns one and two and got sideways the field got jumbled up and Swindell pounced to go from seventh to fourth in one sweep. Swindell started to move through the field passing Ball for third and setting out after the leaders.

In the late stages of the feature Daniel closed on Kennedy through slower traffic. With four laps to go. Daniel stumbled on the cushion in turn three and lost ground to Kennedy. By lap 20 Swindell drove by Daniel for second and was right on Kennedy’s back bumper.

Afterwards Swindell seemed confident in his performance moving through the field.

“I was right there, he had to come back down and I had to get out of the gas to keep from running into him,” said Swindell. “We hardly made any changes, (the car) has been good. For the past couple of months we’ve been either first or second, but we’ve had too many seconds.”

Kennedy was able to hold off Swindell’s early challenges until the final corner of the last lap when Swindell had a run to the inside. Kennedy and Swindell came off the corner, made contact, and Kennedy held on for the victory. Swindell held on for second with Daniel rounding out the podium.

Brown moved up to fourth and ended up on top of the point standings for the 360 Knoxville Nationals after the first preliminary night. Ryan Giles rounded out the top five.

360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by sawblade.com

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Thursday August 2, 2018

Qualifying: 1. 14 – Tony Stewart, 16.316; 2. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 16.380; 3. 21 – Brian Brown, 16.489; 4. 53 – Joe Beaver, 16.507; 5. 18 – Ryan Roberts, 16.587; 6. 7W – Tasker Phillips, 16.598; 7. 83 – Cory Eliason, 16.610; 8. 70 – Calvin Landis, 16.623; 9. 5J – Jamie Ball, 16.629; 10. 28 – Scott Bogucki, 16.644; 11. 23D – Devon Dobie, 16.645; 12. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 16.682; 13. 21K – Thomas Kennedy, 16.687; 14. 33M – Mason Daniel, 16.707; 15. 7C – John Carney II, 16.718; 16. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 16.743; 17. 3S – Sammy Swindell, 16.753; 18. 99 – Skylar Gee Leduc, 16.757; 19. 7M – Chance Morton, 16.769; 20. 9 – Matt Juhl, 16.777; 21. 4J – Lee Grosz, 16.792; 22. 9 – Ryan Giles, 16.803; 23. 76 – Brad Comegys, 16.826; 24. 28C – Jonathan Cornell, 16.859; 25. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.871; 26. 55 – McKenna Haase, 16.888; 27. 4 – Jon Agan, 16.904; 28. 13V – Seth Brahmer, 16.905; 29. 24N – Nathan Mills, 16.944; 30. 2 – Don Droud Jr, 16.968; 31. 22H – Randy Hannagan, 16.979; 32. 15 – Christian Bowman, 16.998; 33. 29 – Willie Croft, 17.006; 34. 35L – Cody Ledger, 17.049; 35. 75 – Tyler Blank, 17.093; 36. 2X – Tucker Doughty, 17.234; 37. 3P – Sawyer Phillips, 17.316; 38. 98 – Chris Masters, 17.357; 39. 22M – Shawn Murray, 17.598; 40. 57 – Billy Butler, 17.679; 41. 2K – Kevin Ingle, 17.738; 42. 57B – Bobby Butler, 18.102; 43. 17X – Josh Baughman, 16.503;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 55 – McKenna Haase, 2. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 3. 4J – Lee Grosz, 4. 7W – Tasker Phillips, 5. 22H – Randy Hannagan, 6. 23D – Devon Dobie, 7. 14 – Tony Stewart, 8. 2X – Tucker Doughty, 9. 2K – Kevin Ingle. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 9 – Ryan Giles, 2. 3S – Sammy Swindell, 3. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 4. 4 – Jon Agan, 5. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 6. 83 – Cory Eliason, 7. 3P – Sawyer Phillips, 8. 15 – Christian Bowman, 9. 57B – Bobby Butler. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 13V – Seth Brahmer, 2. 21K – Thomas Kennedy, 3. 21 – Brian Brown, 4. 99 – Skylar Gee, 5. 76 – Brad Comegys, 6. 70 – Calvin Landis, 7. 98 – Chris Masters, 8. 17X – Josh Baughman, 9. 29 – Willie Croft. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 28C – Jonathan Cornell, 2. 5J – Jamie Ball, 3. 33M – Mason Daniel, 4. 53 – Joe Beaver, 5. 35L – Cody Ledger, 6. 22M – Shawn Murray, 7. 7M – Chance Morton, 8. 24N – Nate Mills. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps): 1. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 2. 7C – John Carney, 3. 28 – Scott Bogucki, 4. 09 – Matt Juhl, 5. 02 – Don Droud Jr, 6. 18 – Ryan Roberts, 7. 75 – Tyler Blank, 8. 57 – Billy Butler. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 14 – Tony Stewart, 2. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 3. 83 – Cory Eliason, 4. 22H – Randy Hannagan, 5. 3P – Sawyer Phillips, 6. 18 – Ryan Roberts, 7. 23D – Devon Dobie, 8. 02 – Don Droud Jr, 9. 75 – Tyler Blank, 10. 76 – Brad Comegys, 11. 35L – Cody Ledger, 12. 15 – Christian Bowman, 13. 57 – Billy Butler, 14. 98 – Chris Masters, 15. 2X – Tucker Doughty, 16. 2K – Kevin Ingle, 17. 57B – Bobby Butler, 18. 22M – Shawn Murray, 19. 70 – Calvin Landis, 20. 24N – Nate Mills, 21. 29 – Willie Croft, 22. 7M – Chance Morton, 23. 17X – Josh Baughman. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 21K – Thomas Kennedy, 2. 3S – Sammy Swindell, 3. 33M – Mason Daniel, 4. 21 – Brian Brown, 5. 9 – Ryan Giles, 6. 27 – Greg Hodnett, 7. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 8. 5J – Jamie Ball, 9. 17WX – Shane Golobic, 10. 83 – Cory Eliason, 11. 28 – Scott Bogucki, 12. 09 – Matt Juhl, 13. 7C – John Carney, 14. 53 – Joe Beaver, 15. 4J – Lee Grosz, 16. 99 – Skylar Gee, 17. 55 – McKenna Haase, 18. 22H – Randy Hannagan, 19. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 20. 14 – Tony Stewart, 21. 13V – Seth Brahmer, 22. 28C – Jonathan Cornell, 23. 4 – Jon Agan, 24. 7W – Tasker Phillips.

