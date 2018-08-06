Photo Gallery: 2018 Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Mark Dobmeier (13), Matt Covington (95), and Harli White (17W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, and Doug Clark (Serena Dalhamer photo) Terry McCarl (24) and Greg Hodnett (27) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kerry Madsen (2M) and Kasey Kahne (4K) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Sweet (Serena Dalhamer photo) Clint Garner (40) and Willie Croft (29) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Mark Dobmeier (13), Matt Covington (95), and Harli White (17W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rager Phillips (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Brad Sweet Wins the Capitani Classic Stewart Goes Back to Back in the Capitani Classic Photo Gallery: 2016 360 Knoxville Nationals Finale Photo Gallery: Capitani Classic Photo Gallery: Thursday at the 360 Nationals Capitani ClassicKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery