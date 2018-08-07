Into the Championship Stretch Drive at Dodge City Raceway Park

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 7, 2018) – With another successful Lewis Automotive Group “Driver Appreciation Night” in the books at Dodge City Raceway Park, another pair of events are on the docket for this month at the state-of-the-art facility in southwest Kansas as the final portion of the 2018 season kicks into gear.

The most recent card atop the 3/8-mile clay oval on Saturday night, July 27, played out before a packed grandstands with Brendon Gemmill coming up just two positions short in the “Back to the Front Challenge” that would have awarded a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu to a lucky race fan.

Had he pulled off the win from the 20th starting position, some lucky race fan would have driven home with the new car. However, a caution-free 25-lapper didn’t allow Gemmill enough rounds to get to the front of the IMCA Modified feature as defending track champion Clay Sellard reeled off his third consecutive win.

Other Lewis Automotive Group “Driver Appreciation Night” winners included Taylor Velasquez in Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, Mike Roach in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Dusty Witthuhn in IMCA Stock Cars and Lyle Russell in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

After a couple of idle weekends, the track fires back into action with the first of three consecutive Saturday nights beginning with the Fifth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem event on Saturday night, August 18.

The special card offering up a $1,000 winner’s share for the IMCA Sport Modifieds also includes championship chase action for IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

A full card of championship chase action follows seven nights later on Saturday, August 25, including Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

A third consecutive Saturday night of racing once again featuring a full slate of championship chase action will follow on September 1 to lead the way into the September 15th Sixth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event that wraps up the 2018 title chases.

While the championship chases conclude on September 15, a pair of special events follow including the BMI Racing Products Dodge City 200 Enduro on September 22 and then the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Saturday night, October 20.

With only four nights of championship chase action remaining, Brian Herbert (DCRP Sprint Cars), Nick Link (IMCA Modifieds), Jeff Kaup (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Dusty Witthuhn (IMCA Stock Cars) and Reagan Sellard (IMCA Hobby Stocks) lead the way in their respective title chases.

The closest battle is in the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars as Dodge City’s Herbert is just two points ahead of Liberal’s Steven Richardson with the next closest battle in the IMCA Stock Cars with Witthuhn just 14 points ahead of Chris Oliver.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action. The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.