Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Wednesday August 8, 2018

Wednesday August 8, 2018 – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night Events Schedule

Updated 8/8/2018 at 9:19 CST.

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell and Michaela Dumesny. McKenna Haase, Alex Hill, Paige Polyak, Harli White and other guests (Second Floor)

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

12:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Talking with the Hall of Famers” with host Bill Wright (Museum Coordinator) and Brad Doty and Jac Haudenschild (Second Floor)

1:30 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Racing” with host Johnny Gibson (World of Outlaws) (Theater)

2:00 P.M. Pit Gates Open

3:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone featuring Casey’s General Stores Pizza Party

3:00 P.M. Donny Schatz defending Knoxville Nationals Champion pole unveiling at the Ralph Capitani Walk of Champions

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

5:30 P.M. Grandstand Gates open

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.