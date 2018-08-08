USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS CLASH AT SANTA MARIA’S “32ND ANNUAL BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 7, 2018… The USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will return to Santa Maria Raceway this Saturday, August 11th. Co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360 Sprints, the “32nd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” is the third of four appearances at “The West’s Best Short Track.” The action packed card will also feature the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midgets presented by CBD Living Water, Mini Stocks, IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, and the Santa Maria Dwarf Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Saturday’s event honors Bud Stanfield, a former driver, race car builder, and crew chief at Santa Maria. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Bud built Stock Cars in the late 1950s and wrenched for Al Smith’s Super Modified. When the Santa Maria track opened in 1964, Stanfield served as crew chief for several teams and later drove in the Limited Stock Car division. In 1978, Bud started a family owned Modified and Sprint Car team for his sons Ed and Allen. The low budget team built their own cars for several years and enjoyed moderate success. Unable to find the sponsorship needed to rebuild the team’s equipment, Stanfield became the crew chief for Mike Knopf. Driving the Larabee Brothers Coors Racing Sprint Car, Knopf had immediate results with several fast times and strong finishes. Unfortunately, on July 14, 1984, Bud was struck by an out of control sprinter that came off the track. After having brain surgery and spending a month in a coma, Stanfield would later succumb to his injuries. Since then, Santa Maria Raceway continues to honor the memory of a racer’s racer- Bud Stanfield.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-five West Coast Sprint Car events and Ryan Bernal and Richard Vander Weerd lead all drivers with five victories. In the last two appearances, Troy Rutherford claimed the April 28th show, and Austin Liggett topped the June 9th “Ron Otto Memorial.” On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354, set on September 11, 2004 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan. A complete series win list at Santa Maria Raceway is at the end of this release.

With three point races remaining on the schedule, Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) has a 106-point advantage over the competition. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett lead the July 28th Bakersfield main event for 22 laps before scoring third at the checkered flags. To date, the point leader has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 82 feature laps led on the year. The 2012 Rookie of the Year has seven career triumphs and will be looking to add the “Bud Stanfield Memorial” to his win list.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) is second in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino was Bakersfield’s Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger with a second place run from ninth. At press time, the micro sprint graduate has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led to his credit. With four career wins, Tristan will have his sights on Saturday’s $1,500 payday.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, California) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons earned his first career win at Bakersfield Speedway on July 28th. Heading to the twelfth point race, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories and eight top-10 finishes to his credit. This Saturday, Ryan will be looking to add Santa Maria’s winning trophy to his collection.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, California) has climbed to fourth in the West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #88K Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw charged from eighth to fifth in the July 28th feature. With two hard charger awards and seven top-10 finishes on the season, Shaw will be looking to claim his first main event win this Saturday night.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, California) is fifth in the championship point standings. Racing Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Maxim, McQueen raced to a sixth place finish at Bakersfield after starting eleventh. At press time, the 2012 USAC Western Midget Champion has nine top-10 finishes on the season and will have her sights on her first sprint car win at Santa Maria.

Currently seventh in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, California), Brent Owens (Covina, California), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Steve Hix, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Stolz, Brandon Wiley, Troy Rutherford, Kyle Edwards, Hobie Conway, Matt Day, and more.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) also leads the Santa Maria 360 Sprint Car point standings. Trent Carter, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, Steve Hix, Koen Shaw, Jordan Linson, Ryan Stolz, Shannon McQueen, Austin Ervine, and Brandon Wiley round out the top-10 in points.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

