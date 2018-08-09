Kids Night Saturday at Waynesfield

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (8/9/18) – Kids of all ages will take over Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio this Saturday night, August 11th. All school aged kids in attendance will be entered into a raffle to win a backpack filled with school supplies before heading back to school this fall. In addition, drivers will line the front stretch signing autographs and giving away goodies during intermission.

On the track, the event will be headlined by the Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds running for $1200 to win. The Vores Touring Compacts will also be on the program brining in some of the best Compact drivers from around the Midwest. Saturday will be the series’ only appearance of the 2018 season at Waynesfield. The night of family fun will come to an end with the Block Insurance Tough Trucks running for a $400 to win payday. The event is being presented by Indian Lake Outfitters.

Any member of the public that wishes to donate backpacks or school supplies to be given away Saturday can do so through the track office by calling 419.568.3201 or via email at waynesfieldracewaypark@gmail.com.

Saturday’s race will be broadcast live on the Gem City Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard by visiting www.gemcitysports.com.

Adult general admission is just $12; kids aged 11-15 are $6 with everyone under the age of ten admitted for FREE. Pit access is just $30.

Pit side gates open at 4PM. Grandstands open at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.