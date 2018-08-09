Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are at Can-Am and Weedsport this Weekend!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – It’s a twin bill weekend for the 35th Anniversary Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). This Friday night will be the second of three appearances at the Can-Am Speedway and then on Sunday the winged warriors will make their first showing of 2018 at the Weedsport Speedway.

Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $300 to start. Not only will points be awarded for the overall Lucas Oil Championship, but also for the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour and the E&V Energy I90/I81 Series.

Jason Barney continues to lead the 2018 ESS title fight over Coleman Gulick and the winner of the last event at Land of Legends in Steve Poirier. Joining the front three will be fourth placeman in points and is closing in, Matt Tanner. The rest of the top ten in points are made up of Paulie Colagiovanni, Mike Mahaney, Matt Billings, Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath and Danny Varin. All these top runners will be at each event.

Other sprints that are expected will Paul Kinney, Chuck Hebing, Jeff Cook, Chad Miller, Dave Axton, Jonathan Preston, Kelly Hebing, Brett Wright, Scott Holcomb, Josh Flint and more.

Mach 1 Chassis brings you the A-Main, E3 Spark Plugs sponsors the timed hot laps, followed by the Car Mate Trailers heat events and the Lacaillade Masonry B-Mains. The Cobra Coaches Dashes are brought to you by L&J Landscaping and Can-Am and Walt’s Hobby Town at Weedsport.

Fans are reminded that on Sunday will be the annual ESS Hall of Fame ceremony at the Dirt Motorsports Hall of Fame on the Weedsport grounds. The plaques of Tom Taber and Bobby Parrow will be officially hung on the wall. Doors open at 2 with the ceremony beginning at 2:30.

Can-Am and Weedsport are ready for the Lucas Oil ESS invasion, we hope you will be there to see all the action as it will be excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Can-Am Speedway:

Web: http://racecanam.com/

Twitter: @CanSpeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canamspeedway/

Pit Gates – 3:00 PM, Hot Laps 6:45 PM, Racing 7:30 PM

For more Information on the Weedsport Speedway:

Web: https://www.weedsportspeedway.com/

Twitter: @WeedsportSpdwy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway/

Pit Gates – 4:00 PM, Hot Laps 6:25 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, E3 Spark Plugs, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Ohsweken Speedway, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, Prestige Pool & Spa, SUNY Canton, Pinnacle Employee Services, Engler Machine and Tool, Kevin Nouse Design/K1 Racegear, Winters Performance Products, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!