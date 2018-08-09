Photo Gallery: Thursday Night at the 2018 Knoxville Nationals Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Greg Hodnett (Serena Dalhamer photo) The trophyies for the 2018 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Donny Schatz. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Bobby Mincer. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Destiny Motorsports pit area. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Doug Clark giving instructions during the driver’s meeting at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Drivers meeting before Wednesday’s Knoxville Nationals preliminary event. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Drivers meeting before Wednesday’s Knoxville Nationals preliminary event. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (18) and Dominic Scelzi (41S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Shaffer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Greg Hodnett (Serena Dalhamer photo) Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Shaffer, Greg Hodnett, and Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Shaffer, winner Greg Hodnett, and Kyle Larson following the Thursday preliminary feature at Knoxville Raceways. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Jamie Ball (#5J). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin McCarl (#2KS) and Willie Croft (#29) racing for position. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#4) racing with Gio Scelzi. (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Greg Hodnett. (Mark Funderburk photo) Greg Hodnett. (Mark Funderburk photo) Greg Hodnett. (Mark Funderburk photo) Greg Hodnett. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap before Wednesday’s preliminary feature at the 2018 5-Hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18) racing with Lucas Wolfe (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi (#41S) and Matt Juhl (#09). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sammy Walsh (#5H) and Matt Juhl (#09). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Juhl (#09) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cylde Knipp (#10), Kevin Thomas Jr. (#71) and Roger Crockett (#11). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57), Gio Scelzi (#71) and Tim Shaffer (#49X) racing three wide for position at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Hodnett Holds Off Shaffer to Win Preliminary Feature at Knoxville Larson Leads 2018 Nationals Points after Night One Kyle Larson enters the 2016 Knoxville Nationals Stewart Wins With Last Lap Pass Friday at Knoxville Shane Stewart Leads Points After Wednesday Feature Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws