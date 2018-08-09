World of Outlaws invade Red River Valley Speedway on August 18

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 9, 2018 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series invades Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 18 for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas.

The late Jason Johnson was victorious at Red River Valley Speedway last year in his debut at the track. The 2016 winner of the Knoxville Nationals held off a hard-charging Kerry Madsen and Donny Schatz for the win.

Donny Schatz, who calls Fargo home, has won four times in his career at Red River Valley Speedway, including winning both nights of the 2006 Duel in the Dakotas. The nine-time and defending series champion raced with the Outlaws for the first time at Red River Valley Speedway as a teenager in 1993, finishing 15th. Entering this year’s Duel in the Dakotas, Schatz leads the point standings on the strength of 15 wins.

Brad Sweet is currently second in points and has three wins thus far in 2018, while David Gravel sits third in the standings on the strength of five wins. Daryn Pittman, who also has five wins is currently fourth in points, with Shane Stewart, who has one victory this season, rounding out the top-five.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who has four wins this season, is tied for sixth in the standings with Logan Schuchart, who recently scored his first win of 2018 in the finale of the Ironman 55. Rookie contender Ian Madsen in currently eighth, with Brent Marks, who has two wins in ninth and Kraig Kinser in 10th.

Just outside of the top-10 in points is Jacob Allen, along with veteran drivers Jason Sides and Greg Wilson.

Also in action during the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas will be the NLRA Late Models, making their only visit of the season to Red River Valley Speedway. Dustin Strand leads the current series standings over Brad Seng. Strand also sits atop the leaderboard with three victories. Mike Balcaen, who has a pair of wins is third in points, with Shane Edington fourth and Troy Schill fifth. Donny Schatz was victorious with the series on August 5 at Nodak Speedway in Minot.

Tickets for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and NLRA Late Models at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 18 can be purchased in advance online https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

