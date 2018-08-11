Kelly Miller Wins At Electric City Speedway With ASCS Frontier Region

Bryan Hulbert

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (August 10, 2018) Taking his No. 2jr back to Victory Lane on the first of two nights at Electric City Speedway with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Canada’s Kelly Miller was challenged nearly the entire 25 lap affair.

Swapping the lead early on with Logan Forler, the pair traded the point a trio of times before the No. 2L went around on Lap 14 while working through traffic. Able to hold off any advance from there, despite a late race caution that brought Ivan Worden into the mix, Miller brought his season win total with the series to four.

Worden in second after starting ninth was chased by Trever Kirkland for the final podium step, despite having to fight back from a visit to the work area. Having to restart his race at the tail, Logan Forler charged back to finish fourth with Washington’s Chance Crum making the top-five.

Bryan Brown in sixth had David Hoiness in tow. Kory Wermling in eighth had Jordan Milne in ninth with Mathew Dusseault moving to tenth from eighteenth.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region hits Electric City Speedway again on Saturday, August 11 with WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Street Stocks, and WISSOTA Super Stocks in action. Racing gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (MDT).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, Mont.

Friday, August 10, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23N-Chance Crum, [2]; 2. 38B-Bryan Brown, [4]; 3. 8-Tim McCune, [1]; 4. 3-Jordan Milne, [3]; 5. 7T-Greg Tacke, [6]; 6. 4N-John Nelson, [7]; 7. 4P-Cliff Nelson Jr., [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland, [1]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler, [2]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [3]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling, [6]; 5. 27DD-David Hoiness, [7]; 6. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [5]; 7. 86-Zac Taylor, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Travis Reber, [2]; 2. 77-Damon McCune, [4]; 3. 63-Ivan Worden, [7]; 4. 35M-Cody Masse, [3]; 5. 33-Robert DeHaan, [5]; 6. 3X-Shane Ainscough, [6]; 7. 14-Rob Orgar, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [1]; 2. 63-Ivan Worden, [9]; 3. 37-Trever Kirkland, [2]; 4. 2L-Logan Forler, [5]; 5. 23N-Chance Crum, [4]; 6. 38B-Bryan Brown, [7]; 7. 27DD-David Hoiness, [11]; 8. 9K-Kory Wermling, [3]; 9. 3-Jordan Milne, [12]; 10. 97-Matthew Dusseault, [18]; 11. 77-Damon McCune, [8]; 12. 88-Travis Reber, [6]; 13. 35M-Cody Masse, [13]; 14. 86-Zac Taylor, [20]; 15. 33-Robert DeHaan, [15]; 16. 8-Tim McCune, [10]; 17. 7T-Greg Tacke, [14]; 18. (DNF) 3X-Shane Ainscough, [16]; 19. (DNF) 14-Rob Orgar, [21]; 20. (DNF) 4N-John Nelson, [17]; 21. (DNF) 4P-Cliff Nelson Jr., [19]