USCS Sprint at Hattiesburg Speedway RAINED OUT on Friday

From Pete Walton

Atanta, GA – August 10, 2018 – Tonight’s (Friday 8/10) USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Hub City Havoc II with weekly racing divisions event at Hattiesburg Speedway has been rained out! the next USCS event featuring the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars and the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints is a two-night Georgia double-header scheduled for Friday, August 17th at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA (www.boydsspeedway.net) and on Saturday, August 18th at Senoia Raceway (www.senoiaraceway.com) in Senoia, GA. Each night also features Late Model and Stock Car racing in the track’s weekly racing divisions.

For USCS rules and info please visit http://www.uscsracing.com/ or call USCS at 770-865-6097.