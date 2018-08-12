Chase Jones Wins Midget Main at Montpelier

Chase Jones picked up the Montpelier Motor Speedway Midget feature Saturday night.
Midgets
31 Entries
Heat 1 – (8 Laps)
1. 16-Davey Ray[4] ; 2. 85-Shane Hollingsworth[2] ; 3. 10-Chett Gherke[1] ; 4. 23S-Brad Strunk[3] ; 5. 83-Jeff Beasley[8] ; 6. 7CC-Taylor Cox[6] ; 7. 2B-Tommy Bigelow[5] ; 8. 4B-Donny Bigelow[7]
Heat 2 – (8 Laps)
1. 33-Chase Jones[7] ; 2. 43-Logan Arnold[3] ; 3. 21N-Nick Spiedel[4] ; 4. DW7-Kevin Blue[1] ; 5. 7S-Jon Steed[5] ; 6. 25-Jon Watson[6] ; 7. 29w-Brandon Watson[2] ; 8. 5C-Tyler Key[8]
Heat 3 – (8 Laps)
1. 21d-Justin Dickerson[4] ; 2. 12-Billy Wease[7] ; 3. 11l-Aaron Leffel[1] ; 4. 88-Scott Orr[5] ; 5. 39M-Kyle May[3] ; 6. 3-Alex Watson[8] ; 7. 29-Mike Streicher[6] ; 8. 12K-Kyle Kreigbaum[2]
Heat 4 – (8 Laps)
1. 24-Scott Hunter[3] ; 2. 71-Stratton Briggs[1] ; 3. 11G-Corey Guingrich[2] ; 4. 7T-Thomas Hessel[6] ; 5. 35-Chris Baue[5] ; 6. 6b-Brad Kraus[7] ; 7. 17K-Brent Watson[4]
B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)
1. 35-Chris Baue[4] ; 2. 7S-Jon Steed[2] ; 3. 3-Alex Watson[7] ; 4. 39M-Kyle May[3] ; 5. 25-Jon Watson[6] ; 6. 29-Mike Streicher[11] ; 7. 6b-Brad Kraus[8] ; 8. 7CC-Taylor Cox[5] ; 9. 5C-Tyler Key[14] ; 10. 17K-Brent Watson[12] ; 11. 4B-Donny Bigelow[13] ; 12. 12K-Kyle Kreigbaum[15] ; 13. 83-Jeff Beasley[1] ; 14. 29w-Brandon Watson[10] ; 15. 2B-Tommy Bigelow[9]
A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)
1. 33-Chase Jones[4] ; 2. 12-Billy Wease[8] ; 3. 85-Shane Hollingsworth[7] ; 4. 24-Scott Hunter[1] ; 5. 10-Chett Gherke[9] ; 6. 21d-Justin Dickerson[6] ; 7. 23S-Brad Strunk[13] ; 8. 21N-Nick Spiedel[10] ; 9. 16-Davey Ray[3] ; 10. 71-Stratton Briggs[5] ; 11. 3-Alex Watson[19] ; 12. 35-Chris Baue[17] ; 13. 43-Logan Arnold[2] ; 14. 11G-Corey Guingrich[12] ; 15. 11l-Aaron Leffel[11] ; 16. 7S-Jon Steed[18] ; 17. 88-Scott Orr[15] ; 18. 39M-Kyle May[20] ; 19. DW7-Kevin Blue[14] ; 20. 7T-Thomas Hessel[16]