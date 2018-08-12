LEMKE WIRE-TO-WIRE WIN AT MADERA

Madera, CA……..Adam Lemke of Hollister. Calif. extended his lead in the USAC Western Speed2 Midget overall and pavement standings after winning Saturday night’s 30-lap feature at Madera Speedway. Joey Iest was second ahead of Johnny Nichols, Ethan Lesser and Bryant Bell. Lesser was making his first start of the year after taking a hiatus from the series.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Madera, California – Madera Speedway

QUALIFYING: 1. Joey Iest, 17, Iest-14.764; 2. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-14.794; 3. Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-15.172, 4. Ethan Lesser, 73, Lesser-15.519; 5. Bryant Bell, 00x, Jessop-15.670.

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Iest, 2. Lemke, 3. Nichols, 4. Bell, 5. Lesser. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Joey Iest, 3. Johnny Nichols, 4. Ethan Lesser, 5. Bryant Bell. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN OVERALL MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-785, 2-Iest-607, 3-Blake Brannon-509, 4-Nichols-353, 5-Cody Jessop-219, 6-Tyler Slay-216, 7-Keoni Texeira-137, 8-Ariel Biggs-82, 9-Jimmy May-75, 10-Toni Briedinger-72.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN PAVEMENT MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-575, 2-Blake Brannon-439, 3-Iest-399, 4-Nichols-353, 5-Cody Jessop-219, 6-Tony Briedinger-72, 7-Lesser-68, 8-Bell-65.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET RACE: September 7 – Bakersfield, CA – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – “So-Cal Super Nationals”