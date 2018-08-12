LEMKE WIRE-TO-WIRE WIN AT MADERA

USAC Speed2 Western US Midget Championship

Madera, CA……..Adam Lemke of Hollister. Calif. extended his lead in the USAC Western Speed2 Midget overall and pavement standings after winning Saturday night’s 30-lap feature at Madera Speedway. Joey Iest was second ahead of Johnny Nichols, Ethan Lesser and Bryant Bell. Lesser was making his first start of the year after taking a hiatus from the series.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Madera, California – Madera Speedway

QUALIFYING: 1. Joey Iest, 17, Iest-14.764; 2. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-14.794; 3. Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-15.172, 4. Ethan Lesser, 73, Lesser-15.519; 5. Bryant Bell, 00x, Jessop-15.670.

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Iest, 2. Lemke, 3. Nichols, 4. Bell, 5. Lesser. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Joey Iest, 3. Johnny Nichols, 4. Ethan Lesser, 5. Bryant Bell. NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN OVERALL MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-785, 2-Iest-607, 3-Blake Brannon-509, 4-Nichols-353, 5-Cody Jessop-219, 6-Tyler Slay-216, 7-Keoni Texeira-137, 8-Ariel Biggs-82, 9-Jimmy May-75, 10-Toni Briedinger-72.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN PAVEMENT MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-575, 2-Blake Brannon-439, 3-Iest-399, 4-Nichols-353, 5-Cody Jessop-219, 6-Tony Briedinger-72, 7-Lesser-68, 8-Bell-65.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET RACE: September 7 – Bakersfield, CA – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – “So-Cal Super Nationals”

