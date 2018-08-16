All Star Visit to Utica-Rome Speedway Cancelled

From Tyler Altmeyer

VERNON, N.Y. (August 16, 2018) – With a high percentage of precipitation in the forecast for much of the day on Friday, Utica-Rome Speedway and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel the All Star visit to Utica-Rome Speedway set for Friday, August 17.

“Our goal was to do everything that we could to get the show in, but unfortunately, the forecast never improved and left us with little hope,” said Series director, Don Grabey. “We are currently working with track officials to find a suitable date to return in 2019.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will now kick-off their trek through the Empire State on Saturday evening, August 18, at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York. One of the highest paying programs on the 2018 All Star schedule, the Saturday night visit will award a $10,000 top prize.

Tony Stewart’s All Stars will conclude their New York swing on Sunday, August 19, at the ‘Valley of Speed’ – Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, New York.

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y., will open pit gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. A mandatory All Star driver meeting will happen at 5:30 p.m, followed by All Star hot laps at 6 p.m., sharp. Those wanting to learn more about OCFS should visit the speedway on the Web at www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y., will allow pit access beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 19. A mandatory All Star driver meeting will take shape at 5 p.m., followed by All Star hot laps at 5:45 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Lebanon Valley Speedway live on the Web at www.lebanonvalley.com.

All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (after 34 Raceway)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 3712

2. Carson Macedo – 3708

3. Chad Kemenah – 3694

4. Jac Haudenschild – 3538

5. Dave Blaney – 3510

6. Paul McMahan – 3508

7. Parker Price-Miller – 3466

8. Cale Conley – 3244

9. Brandon Spithaler – 3002

10. Carl Bowser – 2998