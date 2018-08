OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 17, 2018) — Scott Kruetter won the Southern Ontario Sprints main event on Friday at Ohsweken Speedeway. Kruetter topped current point leader in Ohsweken’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars Dylan Westbrook and Mack DeMan for the victory. Shone Evans won the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car Feature over Jacob Dykstra and Aaron Turkey.