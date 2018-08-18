Photo Gallery: Must See Racing Sprint Cars at Berlin Raceway Media Gallery, Must See Racing, Photo Gallery Cars lined up for the first heat race to push off at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jimmy McCune speaking with Norm Jelsma for SpeedSport tv. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Sondi Eden and Jerry Caryer discussing their cars after qualifying. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Tom Jewel. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) The trophy given to the winner at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Cars lined up for the first heat race to push off at Berlin Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Anthony McCune. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Blonde. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Charlie Schultz (#9S) and Jason Blonde (#42). (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Charlie Schultz. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: Charlie Schultz Scores Must See Racing Victory at Berlin Raceway Gerster Wins Must See Racing Feature at Owosso Lawson Hoping To Carry Momentum To MSR Double In Michigan McCune Wins Must See Racing Opener at Anderson Motor Speedway Gerster wins at Berlin Berlin RacewayMust See RacingPhoto Gallery