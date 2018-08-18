Windom Wins the Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield

Bettenhausen 100
USAC Silver Crown Championship
Illinois State Fairgrounds
Springfield, IL
Saturday August 18, 2018
Unofficial Feature Results:
1. 17 – Chris Windom, 100
2. 56 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 100
3. 91 – Justin Grant, 100
4. 07 – Jacob Wilson, 100
5. 20 – Jerry Coons Jr, 100
6. 7 – Kyle Robbins, 100
7. 4 – Joe Ligouri, 100
8. 16 – Austin Nemire, 100
9. 29 – Joey Moughan, 100
10. 40 – David Byrne, 100
11. 6 – Brady Bacon, 100
12. 118 – Travis Welpott, 99
13. 124 – Mike Haggenbottom, 99
14. 9 – Chris Dyson, 99
15. 77 – Chris Urish, 99
16. 51 – Russ Gamester, 99
17. 39 – Matt Goodnight, 98
18. 24 – Keith Burch, 98
19. 5 – JC Bland, 97
20. 97 – Tyler Courtney, 96
21. 21 – Jeff Swindell, 95
22. 71 – Shane Cockrum, 82
23. 10 – C.J. Leary, 82
24. 07 – Neil Shepherd, 72
25. 92 – Dave Darland, 72
26. 63 – Kody Swanson, 70
27. 8 – Johnny Petrozelle, 68
28. 75 – Bill Rose, 48
29. 2 – Patrick Lawson, 32
30. 12 – Brian Tyler, 20