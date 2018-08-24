USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Cars at Lexington 104 Speedway Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – August 23, 2018 – The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars headline a high-speed 2018 racing season finale at Lexington 104 Speedway near Lexington, Tennessee on Saturday, August 25th. The event, entitled as the USCS “Tennessee Tangle” 2018 Finale brings the popular winged sprint cars to a west Tennessee speedway for the final time of this season. It will be the 46th United Sprint Car Series event on a 60+ race 2018 schedule. This will be, the third stop of the current season after two successful visits on April 28th and July 3rd at the 3/8-mile clay oval located just four miles South of Interstate 40 Exit #101 (the TN Hwy. 104 Exit).

Through last weekend, the United Sprint Car Series has averaged 22 sprint cars at USCS events thus far in 2018. The event which awards both National and USCS Mid-South regional series point standings, is expected to draw top drivers in both USCS divisions. The race also will award Tennessee Tangle Championship points in the four other classes.

Heading the entry list is 2017 United Sprint Car Series National Champion Jordon “The Jet” Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas. Mallett currently leads the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings. The Arkansan has seven trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane during 2018. He won six times during the 2017 season in route to his first title. Mallett is one of the top ranked sprint car drivers in the Nation and was ranked tenth in North America out of all of the 3500 drivers in the 2017 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 Sprint Car Driver of the Year poll. He’s only gotten better.

The 2015 and 2016 USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee who was the 2017 series wins leader with nine stops in the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane during the 2017 season. Is entered as well. She was the 2016 USCS Senoia Summer Nationals Champion after grabbing her first win at the speedway on August 20th of 2016. Turpen is the top ranked female sprint car driver in the World and was ranked fifth in North America out of all 3500 drivers in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 Sprint Car Driver of the Year poll. Although third in the current USCS National standings, Turpen is the points leader in both the USCS Mid-South regional series and has two wins so far this season.

Eleven-time National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who is currently in the runner-up spot in the National point standings behind the 25-year-old Mallett. The veteran driver has one win so far in 2018. Gray who is also a former Senoia Raceway USCS feature winner on both dirt and pavement surfaces at the historic facility is as previously mentioned, an eleven-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion. Although being able to secure only one a win so far this season, he is always a threat to win and has had a number of podium finishes this year. He has also been a Championship car owner twice as Morgan Turpen’s car owner.

Also entered are two other USCS past Champions including, 2013 National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas and 1998 Champion, Eddie Gallagher from Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi who is in fourth place in the National standings is entered as is 2013 USCS Rokie of the Year, Curt Terrell from Bartlett, Tennessee. Also entered is 14-year-old USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour 2017 Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard.

The “Tennessee Tangle” event will also include one other USCS sanctioned division, as the www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged Outlaw mini sprints join the sprint car division on the evening’s racing card to create a USCS double-header. Additionally on the action-packed racing card are GM Performance 602 Late Model Sportsman, the E-MOD open wheel modifieds, Street Stock and front wheel drive Hummer divisions. After test and tune hot laps Dash events and qualifying heat races, over 100 laps of main events are scheduled for the six divisions with approximately $20,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

Lexington 104 Speedway is located 4.5 miles South of Interstate 40 Exit #101 at 2800 Sand Ridge Bargerton Rd., Lexington, TN 38351. For directions or more info about Lexington 104 Speedway please visit www.lexington104speedway.com or call 731-968-8333 or USCS at 770-865-6097.

For schedule info or rules on the United Sprint Car Series or www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call or 770-865-6097.

