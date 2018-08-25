Steve Poirier Best with ESS at Granby

Steve Poirier (center) with Matt Tanner (left) and Jason Barney (right). (ESS photo)

Lucas Oil Empier Super Sprints
Autodrome Granby
Granby, QC
Friday August 24, 2018

Feature:
1. 28fm – Steve Poirier
2. 90 – Matt Tanner
3. 87 – Jason Barney
4. 55 – Alex Vigneault
5. 36 – Matt Billings
6. 19k – Paul Kinney
7. 14 – Coleman Gulick
8. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
9. 88c – Chad Miller
10. 2 – Dave Axton
11. 33 – Mike Mahaney
12. 3g – Dale Gosselin
13. 14b – Brett Wright
14. 10 – Jeff Cook
15. 7x – Dan Douville
16. 10h – Kelly Hebing
17. 88x – Raymond Sitterly
18. 51n – Guillaume Neiderer
19. 76sd – Sean Durant
20. 53 – Shawn Donath
21. 123 – Yan Bilodeau
22. 7 – Matt Hoyt
23. 91 – Scott Holcomb
24. 88 – Alain Bergeron

