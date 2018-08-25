Steve Poirier Best with ESS at Granby

Lucas Oil Empier Super Sprints
Autodrome Granby
Granby, QC
Friday August 24, 2018
Feature:
1. 28fm – Steve Poirier
2. 90 – Matt Tanner
3. 87 – Jason Barney
4. 55 – Alex Vigneault
5. 36 – Matt Billings
6. 19k – Paul Kinney
7. 14 – Coleman Gulick
8. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
9. 88c – Chad Miller
10. 2 – Dave Axton
11. 33 – Mike Mahaney
12. 3g – Dale Gosselin
13. 14b – Brett Wright
14. 10 – Jeff Cook
15. 7x – Dan Douville
16. 10h – Kelly Hebing
17. 88x – Raymond Sitterly
18. 51n – Guillaume Neiderer
19. 76sd – Sean Durant
20. 53 – Shawn Donath
21. 123 – Yan Bilodeau
22. 7 – Matt Hoyt
23. 91 – Scott Holcomb
24. 88 – Alain Bergeron