Jackson Motorplex Prepares for $10,000-to-Win Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 27, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex will host another marquee event this weekend as the facility showcases the Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow.

The three-day spectacle runs from Friday through Sunday and features the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, including the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series 360ci winged sprint cars, along with the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

Friday’s preliminary night presented by GRP Motorsports and Saturday’s preliminary night presented by Kulhman Lake Service & Welding for the Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow pay $3,000 to win with the finale presented by Billion Buick GMC paying a whopping $10,000 to the winner as well as $700 to start. The NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc preliminary features are $400 to win and the finale is $750 to win.

The first two nights of the Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow will feature qualifying, six-car inverted heat races and an A Main inverted by the top eight in points. The top four drivers in combined preliminary night points lock into the dash to determine the first two rows of Sunday’s A Main.

Jackson Motorplex has hosted six 360ci winged sprint car shows this season with an average car count of approximately 39 each night. Ryan Bickett, Jack Dover, Thomas Kennedy, Dominic Scelzi, Justin Henderson and Jordan Martens each have one feature triumph.

Alex Schriever enters the weekend with a 16-point lead in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings over Clinton Bruns, who won last Friday. Schriever leads the division with three triumphs.

In other news, Seafoam will be giving a right rear tire to the 360 feature winner on all three nights this weekend along with products for all race teams as they come in the back gate. They also have gift cards for some lucky fans.

The pits open at 2 p.m. every day with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. with racing to follow each night.

General admission tickets on Friday are $20 for adults (reserved tickets are $23 for adults) and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old (reserved for $13). A pit combo ticket is an additional $15. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger. Fans can bring a ticket from the Aug. 24 race and receive $5 off.

General admission tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $25 for adults (reserved tickets are $28 for adults) and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old (reserved for $15). A pit combo ticket is an additional $15. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

On top of the fantastic racing, there are many events happening at the facility. On Saturday there will be a bean bag tournament in the beer garden beginning at noon. There is a $20 entry fee per team with 100 percent payback.

JJ Rue Band will be playing in the beer garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday there will be a driver/owner forum hosted by Austin Lloyd in the beer garden from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a trivia contest that will award a grand prize of 2019 season tickets to Jackson Motorplex to the winner.

Limited camping is still available at the track by calling 605-359-4955.

Friday through Sunday for the Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow featuring Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series 360ci winged sprint cars and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

