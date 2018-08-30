Ticket Information Announced for I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals

By Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 29, 2018) – As has been the case for the past 30 years, I-30 Speedway’s COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires will once again offer up the most bang for the buck for those eager to watch the best in Sprint Car racing.

The 31st edition of the Short Track Nationals set for October 4-6 atop the high-banked, ¼-mile I-30 Speedway clay oval now has tickets available for just $20 for the Friday night, October 5, preliminary and $28 for the Saturday night STN championship finale. Children ages 6-12 are just $1 each night with Pit Passes available for $35 each night.

The Thursday night, October 4, portion of the event will feature a Test ‘N Tune session that leads into Friday’s full card of preliminary action that offers up $2,500-to-win and $250-to-start the feature.

This year’s STN Saturday night championship finale will now culminate with a $10,000-to-win, $800-to-start 41-lap championship feature in honor of 2006 STN champion Jason Johnson. The popular Red Shirt Dash in honor of Lanny Edwards will be a highlight of the Saturday finale as well.

Entry fee for this year’s edition of the Short Track Nationals will be just $100 with a free driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday.

Last October, Sammy Swindell made it back-to-back STN wins to become the first five-time winner in event history. Swindell’s back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2016 go along with previous wins in 2013, 2011 and 1990 eclipsed Gary Wright’s previous event record of four triumphs.

Along with Hall of Famers and Swindell and Wright, the list of past STN winners is a star-studded one that includes the likes of current NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

Ticket information for the event will be available soon.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 31st Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 4-6, 2018. (Practice on Thursday, October 4, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 5-6).

The Past Winners:

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $28 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

Children’s tickets will be available at the event only for just $1 on both Friday and Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.