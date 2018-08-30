Ticket Information Announced for I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals

By Lonnie Wheatley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 29, 2018) – As has been the case for the past 30 years, I-30 Speedway’s COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires will once again offer up the most bang for the buck for those eager to watch the best in Sprint Car racing.
The 31st edition of the Short Track Nationals set for October 4-6 atop the high-banked, ¼-mile I-30 Speedway clay oval now has tickets available for just $20 for the Friday night, October 5, preliminary and $28 for the Saturday night STN championship finale. Children ages 6-12 are just $1 each night with Pit Passes available for $35 each night.
The Thursday night, October 4, portion of the event will feature a Test ‘N Tune session that leads into Friday’s full card of preliminary action that offers up $2,500-to-win and $250-to-start the feature.
This year’s STN Saturday night championship finale will now culminate with a $10,000-to-win, $800-to-start 41-lap championship feature in honor of 2006 STN champion Jason Johnson. The popular Red Shirt Dash in honor of Lanny Edwards will be a highlight of the Saturday finale as well.
Entry fee for this year’s edition of the Short Track Nationals will be just $100 with a free driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday.
Last October, Sammy Swindell made it back-to-back STN wins to become the first five-time winner in event history. Swindell’s back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2016 go along with previous wins in 2013, 2011 and 1990 eclipsed Gary Wright’s previous event record of four triumphs.
Along with Hall of Famers and Swindell and Wright, the list of past STN winners is a star-studded one that includes the likes of current NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.
Ticket information for the event will be available soon.
The Pertinent Info:
The What: 31st Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.
The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).
The When: October 4-6, 2018. (Practice on Thursday, October 4, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 5-6).
The Past Winners:
2017-Sammy Swindell
2016-Sammy Swindell
2015-Rained Out
2014-Christopher Bell
2013-Sammy Swindell
2012-Paul McMahan
2011-Sammy Swindell
2010-Brad Sweet
2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.
2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.
2007-Jason Meyers
2006-Jason Johnson
2005-Tim Montgomery
2004-Gary Wright
2003-Gary Wright
2002-Paul McMahan
2001-Jason Sides
2000-Mike Ward
1999-Gary Wright
1998-Tim Crawley
1997-Wayne Johnson
1996-Pete Butler
1995-Gary Wright
1994-Terry Gray
1993-John Gerloff
1992-Rained Out
1991-Steve Kinser
1990-Sammy Swindell
1989-Steve Kinser
1988-Steve Kinser
The Tickets: Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $28 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.
Children’s tickets will be available at the event only for just $1 on both Friday and Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.
To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.
Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.
For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.