DCRP Stopped Short by Saturday Evening Rain

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 1, 2018) – Despite best efforts, Mother Nature ultimately got the last laugh on Saturday night at Dodge City Raceway Park by opening the skies during intermission to bring a halt to the program.

The event will not be rescheduled.

Arm bands and tickets may be used for the Saturday night, September 15, Sixth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial championship event.

The 2018 championship chase season at Dodge City Raceway Park concludes with the September 15 Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event featuring the final night of points action for the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Post-season action will include the BMI Racing Products Dodge City 200 Enduro on Saturday, September 22, and the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series on Saturday, October 20.